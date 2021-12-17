Tyler Short Releases New Country EP 'This Is Me'

Tyler Short releases debut EP This Is Me. It is available on all streaming platforms.

Tyler Short opens up his EP with just three simple words. "This Is Me" shows off the more raw and rough-edged side of country. Right off the bat, it sets the stage for a man who takes pride in who he is despite the opinions of others by telling a story of someone asking him to change his ways, and him simply refusing in favor of being proud of who he is.

Often, the best things come along when you're not looking for them. Tyler Short proves this to be true with the second track, "When You Walked In." There are some people that are just captivating, they walk in a room and you have no choice except to be infatuated. There are moments when we look back on our life that we can point to and say that's when things changed. We get to step into one of those moments in this song.

Tyler gives an ample warning to his potential new lover with his charming song "Aint Seen Nothing Yet." The single slots in at track three on the EP. The Pennsylvania boy has written another country song that tells the story of a woman he meets at the bar.

Tyler Short breaks down the complicated relationship we often have with forgiveness in "I Forgive." Short, faces the trauma of an absent father who left without a word. He chooses the peace of forgiveness before his father ever asks for it. This makes it that much sweeter when his father walks back into his life, sober and wanting forgiveness only to learn he has had it for a while.

Rounding out the EP, Tyler Short takes us to the Honky Tonks in "Southern Belle." Cheesy pick-up lines and a good old southern boy who would do anything for this southern belle. He is so taken with her that he has no choice but to shoot his shot. Every man in the bar is looking at her and if he doesn't make a move, someone else will.

Listen to the new EP here: