Tyler James Bellinger Releases 'Feel Like Home' Music Video

Out musician Tyler James Bellinger, of the band KNGDAVD, is proud to announce the release of his solo EP and music video for his lead single "Feel Like Home." The anthem's powerful video, which celebrates belonging and acceptance for LGBTQ+ homeless youth, is based on true events from lives of two trans women of color who shared their unique stories with Bellinger.

"This song is super personal to me as I wrote it for my partner," said Bellinger. "My hope is that the video will draw light upon both LGBTQ+ homelessness and also the adversity that trans women, particularly trans women of color, face daily."

For the release of the video, Bellinger felt it was essential to partner with a social services organization so that viewers could learn more about the LGBTQ+ homeless epidemic and find out ways to help. He's thrilled that The Ali Forney Center, the nation's largest and most comprehensive agency dedicated to LGBTQ homeless youths, was excited to join the project.

Bellinger's band KNGDAVD has amassed over 4.5 million plays on Spotify. KNGDAVD's single "Blood On Our Hands" has been featured in Guinness' 200th anniversary commercials and the trailer for the new movie The Public. Their single "You Never Know" was featured in the Marvel TV show Cloak and Dagger, and their song "Say My Name" will be featured in the upcoming season of Netflix's Lucifer.

Bellinger wrote Australian singer Meg Mac's US Single "Don't Need Permission" and Spanish Pop artist Blas Canto song "Save Me." He is also a contestant on the upcoming NBC television series Songland, which premieres on May 28.

The Ali Forney Center is the nation's largest and most comprehensive agency dedicated to LGBTQ homeless youths-assisting nearly 1,800 young people per year through a 24-hour Drop-In Center which provides over 65,000 meals annually, medical and mental health services through an on-site clinic, and a scattered-site housing program. AFC's goal is to provide them with the support and services they need to escape the streets and begin to live healthy and independent lives. For more information on The Ali Forney Center, visit www.aliforneycenter.org





