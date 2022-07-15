Tyler Hubbard Releases New Song 'Way Home'

EMI Records Nashville recording artist Tyler Hubbard continues the release of new music as he unveils his latest track "Way Home" from his highly anticipated solo project. The new song follows his debut radio single, "5 Foot 9," which is currently Top 25 and climbing the country radio airplay charts. Also, previously announced, Hubbard will be joining Keith Urban on tour this fall, performing his new solo music for the first time on tour.

Written by Hubbard with Corey Crowder and Canaan Smith, "Way Home" was one of the first songs Hubbard wrote after making the decision to pursue a solo career. The song illustrates the way Hubbard relies on his foundation of faith and "is a traditional country song that can be heard in a church and a honky-tonk," says Hubbard.

"For me, this is a personal song, that allows fans to get to know me on an even deeper level," adds Hubbard.

"This song is a reflection on where I've been, where I am now, and where I'm headed. It's become my personal reminder, on a regular basis, of who's really driving this truck we call life. Thank God it ain't me."

Bringing his trademark high-energy performance style, Hubbard will join Keith Urban and previously announced special guest Ingrid Andress on "The Speed Of Now World Tour," beginning September 3rd at The Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA. The fall tour dates will run through November. For information on where to get tickets go here.

Hubbard's debut solo single, "5 Foot 9," which Billboard calls a "promising introduction to Hubbard's solo music," and MusicRow says is the "soundtrack song for summer," has over 40M global streams. The song quickly moved inside the Top 50 on the streaming chart in its first four weeks of release and is solidly inside the Top 25 at radio.

"5 Foot 9" currently is No. 19 on the Spotify Top 200 and the single has landed on TikTok's Top 5 U.S. sounds with over 254K creations to date. It has also placed No. 7 on the Shazam Top Country Chart and sits at No. 87 on the Shazam Top 200 USA Chart. Hubbard's latest song, "35's," entered the Spotify Top 200 Country Chart just two weeks after launch and has over 1.5M total global streams.

Tyler Hubbard's face and name are familiar - and his voice is a staple on country music radio. With 19 No. 1 singles, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a performer and songwriter as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line, and now Hubbard is ready to tackle the next phase of his career, releasing his first solo album.

The Georgia-native and prolific songwriter, who has over 60 cuts from a diverse set of stars like Jason Aldean and Kane Brown, among others, has written an extensive catalogue of songs as he works towards his debut solo release on EMI Nashville. For the new album, Hubbard wrote on every song and teamed up with some of Nashville's most prominent hitmakers.

The project, which Hubbard co-produced with Jordan Schmidt, will showcase Hubbard's unique talents as well as continue to establish him as a powerhouse in country music. Hubbard's debut solo single, "5 Foot 9," which Billboard calls a "promising introduction to Hubbard's solo music," and MusicRow says is the "soundtrack song for summer," has over 40M global streams. The song quickly moved inside the Top 50 on the streaming chart in its first four weeks of release and is solidly inside the Top 25 at radio.

Based in Nashville, TN, Hubbard is dedicated to healthy living and is passionate about travel and charity, supporting various Nashville charities, as well as global conservation organizations.

Watch the new music video here: