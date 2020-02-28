Two Weeks In Nashville Drop New Single 'Take Control'

Continuing their steady rise, which has seen them sell out Camden Assembly before even releasing their debut track 'Don't Give In' in December, South London rockers Two Weeks In Nashville today unleash their new single 'Take Control', the first offering from their forthcoming debut EP, via Purple Heart Records / AWAL.

Produced by Brian Harris (credits include Pink Floyd and Stormzy), its instantly infectious riff, slamming chorus and empowering lyrics makes 'Take Control' an ambitious and positive mission statement from this exciting young four piece. "Spending time in Nashville last year and just experiencing the hope and positivity of the people and the place really inspired 'Take Control'. It's for when the world's gone mad and it's time to rise up and take a stand," singer and lead guitarist Billy LeRiff explains.

Brought together through a love of the sounds, energy and extravagance of history's greatest rock bands, Billy, bassist Jonny Faires, guitarist Marc De Luca drummer Ian Wilson travelled to Nashville to hone their sound and record their first batch of releases. Having fallen in love with Music City, they've been back twice since then, but as Billy jokes, "Only for two weeks at a time". With an enviable work rate and a dynamic live presence that's seen them play up and down the country, selling out O2 Academy2 Islington, recording at the legendary Abbey Road Studios and garnering support from the likes of BBC Introducing and Amazing Radio, 2020 will see the three piece bring their fresh and enigmatic sound to wider and wider audiences.

Fans looking to experience Two Weeks in Nashville's electric live performances can catch them at Killing Moon at London's Seabright Arms on 4th March.





