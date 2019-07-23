Two-Time Grammy Award Winner Lauren Daigle Debuts New Single and Video RESCUE

Two-time GRAMMY Award winner Lauren Daigle has premiered "Rescue" the second single from her GRAMMY Award winning album Look Up Child. The track follows her platinum-certified, critically acclaimed cross-over single, "You Say," and will include its official video available below.

"Rescue' is probably the most personal song from Look Up Child," shares Daigle. "It was written for someone very close to me who was going through a difficult time. I wanted something that would comfort them in their time of need. That's the purpose of the song, to give hope to people who feel lost."

Watch the video here:

The cinematic video was filmed over two days on Knik Glacier, Alaska, and shows Daigle in the midst of the breathtaking landscape. "We wanted epic scenes, while also being intimate," shares John Gray, the video's director. The remote environment depicts a simplicity and beauty that transforms as the song progresses. "The landscape is synonymous to the depth of healing that can take place where you feel void or empty," explains Daigle. "When hope arrives in such an expansive way it can rescue you."

Lauren Daigle is a two-time Grammy Award winner, five-time Billboard Music Award winner, and two-time American Music Award winner. Her ability to connect with her fans has made her the fastest-selling new artist for her genre of the last decade. Daigle's Grammy Award winning crossover single, "You Say," has appeared in the Top 40 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart and her Grammy Award winning album, Look Up Child, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. "You Say" has been certified Platinum by the RIAA and Look Up Child has been certified Gold.





