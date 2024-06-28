Two Friends and Alexander Stewart Team Up For New Single 'Wrong Way'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed producer/DJ duo Two Friends join forces with chart-topping pop artist Alexander Stewart to release their new single, “Wrong Way.”

A tongue-in-cheek breakup anthem, the track combines Stewart’s silky vocals and Two Friends’ impeccable production, setting the track up to be a summer anthem. Stewart’s verses draw listeners in before the cathartic chorus kicks in with a beat drop and catchy horn section as he declares, “I finally wrote you a song, I hope you take it the wrong way.” The visualizer, also out today, features clips of the duo’s sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, when Stewart surprised fans as a special guest and performed the song live for the first time. With this track, Two Friends continue to prove they are masters of their craft and add to their already-impressive resume with another powerhouse collaboration.

“As musicians, every relationship we’ve ever been in always includes a partner who expects you to write a song about them. Well, ‘Wrong Way' is the song we wrote about them, but it just so happens to be after the breakups, and maybe not what they wanted the song to say,” shares Two Friends. “We found Alexander's music sometime during the pandemic, and we really loved what he was doing. We immediately wanted to work with him and knew he would be the perfect artist for ‘Wrong Way.’ We are so stoked with the song and excited for our fans to finally hear it.”

“As soon as Matt and Eli reached out, it was an immediate ‘yes’ from me,” Alexander shares. “I’ll never forget what it was like playing this song at Red Rocks — just thousands of people dancing their hearts out to a song they had never heard before. Getting to be part of that was truly special.”

Two Friends kicked off what has been one of their biggest years yet with Big Bootie Land - Los Angeles in February, premiering their Big Bootie Mix, Vol. 24, available on all streaming platforms - listen HERE. A drumline with sticks of fire and an epic smoking spaceship stage were just a few of the elements Two Friends brought to their biggest hometown headline show to date that had fans on their feet for the entire set. With guest appearances from Cheat Codes, Arizona Zervas, and Yung Gravy, EDM.com shared, “The infectious energy they exuded onstage was palpable, spreading like wildfire through the crowd and leaving an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to be part of the experience.”

Last month, the duo brought their unparalleled sets to headline two nights at Boston’s MGM Music Hall and the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver for The Great Escape series. Furthermore, they recently performed at Project GLOW, Breakaway Columbus, Breakaway Kansas City, and headlined the Other Stage at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. On August 24, they will take their iconic Big Bootie Land experience to New York City’s Madison Square Garden, expanding upon February’s Los Angeles installment. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

“Wrong Way” is Two Friends’ third release of 2024, following April collaboration with Arizona Zervas for "Hiding" and their February partnership with DJ group Cheat Codes for the high-energy dance-pop track “The Way It Is,” which has earned millions of streams since its release. Last June, Two Friends joined forces with diamond and multi-platinum selling dance music duo Loud Luxury and award-winning pop singer Bebe Rexha for smash single “If Only I,” which topped charts and was performed at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in December. With hundreds of million streams spanning their discography and support from household tastemakers like E! News, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Zach Sang, Billboard, Dancing Astronaut and more, Two Friends are a staple in the modern crossover music space. Stay tuned for more from Two Friends.

UPCOMING TWO FRIENDS LIVE DATES

July 13 - Miami, FL - Bass Drop University Festival

July 19 - Cleveland, OH - FWD Nightclub

July 27 - Chandler, AZ - Wild Horse Pass Casino Pool Party

July 28 - Las Vegas, NV - XS Las Vegas

August 3 - Las Vegas, NV - EBC Nightswim

August 4 - Calgary, AB - Chasing Summer

August 10 - Boston, MA - Boat Cruise Summer Series

August 10 - Boston, MA - The Grand

August 17 - Las Vegas, NV - EBC Nightswim

August 17 - Baltimore, MD - TailGOAT

August 24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

August 25 - Las Vegas, NV - XS Las Vegas

September 1 - Chicago, IL - North Coast Music Festival

Photo credit: Greg Fry

