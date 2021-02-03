Twinkle Releases 'Love' in English and Spanish

Peruvian-American family musician Twinkle is all about spreading the L-O-V-E with her new pop single, "Love," set for release in both English and Spanish on February 12.

With a message that's perfect for Valentine's Day, Twinkle's performance of this catchy pop anthem is a tip-of-the-hat to her roots as a member of the popular '00s girl band, Nobody's Angel.

"Bringing people together through music is the coolest aspect of being an artist," says Twinkle. "Showing people kindness and love will always bring out the best in humanity. 'L-O-V-E' is a magical word that needs to be sung and heard all over the world, now more than ever."

Twinkle's recent Spanish single, "Unidos," was honored as Best Latin Song of 2020 in the USA Songwriting Competition.

Described as "like Lady Gaga for kids," with a super pop sound mixed with a touch of hip hop and plenty of EDM glam, Twinkle has always danced to the beat of her own drum, breaking barriers, sound and otherwise, with both her music and Harajuku-style presentation.

Twinkle grew up onstage in show business, performing as a child and teen in L.A. doing TV, musical theatre (playing Bielke in Fiddler on the Roof at the age of seven and taking off on a national tour of Jesus Christ Superstar for a year and a half right out of high school), commercials, and voiceovers. As a tween, she was a series regular in the first Spanish family comedy, Sanchez of Bel Air, for the USA Network, and she also had a recurring role in NBC's My Two Dads.

Coming off the road from the Jesus Christ Superstar tour, Twinkle formed the hit girl band, Nobody's Angel, which was quickly signed by Hollywood Records, releasing their debut album in 2000. Nobody's Angel opened for Britney Spears and The Backstreet Boys, sang on movie soundtracks like The Parent Trap, Pokemon, The Wedding Planner, and 102 Dalmatians, and, in 2002, earned a Gold Record for two of their songs on The Princess Diaries soundtrack.

The daughter of a Peruvian mom and a Brooklyn-raised, Romanian-Jewish dad, Twinkle's first language was Spanish. With sensitivity and balance, she incorporates both Spanish and English into every performance.