Turnpike Troubadours Releases New Song 'Brought Me'

One of America’s most beloved independent bands, Turnpike Troubadours’ new song, “Brought Me,” is debuting today.

Of the song, lead singer and songwriter Evan Felker shares, “It’s about our fans, honestly. Or the idea of a crowd and being able to play for a crowd or having the attention of an audience. It’s sort of a thank you to people who stuck with us through this. The fact we get to come back and play for these amazing crowds that are thousands and thousands of people singing along? It’s an expression of gratitude.”

“Brought Me” is the latest song unveiled from the band’s highly anticipated new album, A Cat in the Rain, which will be released August 25 via Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers (pre-order/pre-save here).

Ahead of the release, the band has unveiled two additional album tracks: “Chipping Mill” and lead single, “Mean Old Sun,” which recently reached #1 at both Americana and Texas Radio. Billboard praises “Mean Old Sun” calling it a “fleet-fingered foot-stomper that again conveys the group’s superior, tightly-knit musicianship and ever maturing, evocative lyricism,” while Brooklyn Vegandeclares, “a triumphant chorus...it really sounds like a big comeback.”

Produced by Shooter Jennings and recorded at Muscle Shoals’ Fame Recording Studios and Dave’s Room in Los Angeles, A Cat in the Rain marks a long-awaited return for the band following their self-imposed hiatus in 2019. With these ten new songs, Turnpike Troubadours is back with a refreshed perspective on the authentic songwriting and signature foot-stomping sound that first captivated their deeply devoted fanbase.

In celebration of the new music, the band will continue to tour through this fall including headline shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (three nights), Washington DC’s The Anthem, Los Angeles’ Greek Theater and Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s (three nights) among several others. See below for complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found at www.turnpiketroubadours.com/tour.

The upcoming dates follow the band’s triumphant return to the stage last week, when they performed two sold-out shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre, of which Brooklyn Vegan praised, “the crowd was clearly glad to have them back and were singing every word…the band was in great spirits and tremendous form.”

Additionally, they also performed at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field last Friday with Luke Combs and made their Newport Folk Festival debut on Saturday, where they were joined on stage by surprise guest Tyler Childers. In addition to their own set, Felker also joined Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to perform their song, “King of Oklahoma,” which Rolling Stone called “the collab you need to see.”

Pioneers of the Red Dirt music scene, Turnpike Troubadours has amassed a massive following throughout their career with more than 1.5 billion streams globally and over 1.28 million equivalent units sold to-date. Originally from Tahlequah, OK, Turnpike Troubadours is Felker (vocals, guitar), Kyle Nix (fiddle), Ryan Engleman (electric guitar), RC Edwards (bass), Gabe Pearson (drums) and Hank Early (steel, accordion).

Since their 2005 debut, Turnpike Troubadours has released five studio albums including 2017’s self-released A Long Way From Your Heart, which reached #3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and #20 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Of the record, American Songwriter declared, “grabs you with its subtle authenticity, nails 11 originals that exude natural charm and intrinsic integrity,” while the Austin American Statesman praised, “a rousing, thought-provoking country short story collection.” Further adding to their renowned career, the band was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame this past fall.

TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

August 10—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium†

August 11—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium‡

August 12—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium~

August 19—Palmer, AK—Alaska State Fair Inc

August 24—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena+

August 25—Camdenton, MO—Ozarks Amphitheater§

August 26—Bonner Springs, KS—Azura Amphitheater#

September 2—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater§

September 3—Marietta, GA—Georgia Country Music Fest

September 15—St. Louis, MO—Enterprise Center^

September 16—Pryor, OK—Born & Raised Festival

September 23—Washington DC—The Anthem**

September 24—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre**

October 1—Memphis, TN—Mempho Music Festival

October 6-8—Monterey, CA—Rebels & Renegades

October 7-8—North Charleston, SC—Riverfront Revival Music Festival

October 20—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theater††

November 2—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater‡‡

November 3—Tallahassee, FL—Donald L. Tucker Civic Center‡‡

November 4—Orlando, FL—Orlando Amphitheater‡‡

December 28—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s§§

December 29—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s‡

December 30—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s##

†with special guest Pony Bradshaw

‡with special guest Lance Roark

~with special guest Kaitlin Butts

+with special guests The Avett Brothers and Muscadine Bloodline

§with special guest Muscadine Bloodline

#with special guests The Avett Brothers, Old 97’s and Kaitlin Butts

^with special guests The Avett Brothers and The Wood Brothers

**with special guests Lucero and Reckless Kelly

††with special guest Morgan Wade

‡‡with special guests Blackberry Smoke and Jason Boland & the Stragglers

§§with special guest Ray Wylie Hubbard

##with special guest Miles Miller

photo credit: David McClister