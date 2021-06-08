TuneIn Adds Two New Executives to Leadership Team

TuneIn, the leading live global streaming and on-demand audio service, continues to ramp up its leadership team with the appointments of Jennifer Collins to Senior Vice President, Business Development, and Suzanne Park to Senior Vice President, Marketing. With 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms that brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. The announcement was made today by Richard Stern, Chief Executive Officer of TuneIn.

"It's my privilege to welcome Jennifer and Suzanne to our talented team to which they bring deep media industry expertise that will greatly serve TuneIn as we continue our important and exciting work during this 'Golden Age' of audio," said Stern. "A technology company first, we are leaning into this digital transformation with our valued partners as a top priority, and with Jennifer leading our partner and distribution strategies and Suzanne helming our marketing efforts, we are well positioned to expand TuneIn's reach and influence."

Collins joins TuneIn with more than two decades of business development experience in entertainment. In her role, she will lead the sourcing and execution of distribution partnerships across multiple categories, and develop strategies to advance TuneIn's business goals. Previously, Collins served as Vice President of Digital Operations for FOX Entertainment, and the Video and International Business Development Principal for IMDb. Prior, she served as Vice President of Digital Revenue Development at Tribune and the Los Angeles Times, and as the digital General Manager at Variety and the digital Managing Director at ALM Media. Collins is based in Los Angeles and reports to Yasmin Coffey, Chief Legal Officer and GM of Distribution.

Park brings 26 years of media experience to TuneIn, where she is responsible for setting the marketing strategy for TuneIn's growth and overseeing all marketing and communications channels across global markets. Previously, Park served as Senior Vice President of Marketing for First Look Media, where she led marketing, creative and analytics with a focus on growing Topic, the company's direct-to-consumer subscription video offering. Prior, she held various senior marketing roles at Global Citizen, AMC and Bravo. Park is based in New York City and reports to Rob Deichert, Chief Revenue Officer.