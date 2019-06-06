Tunde Olaniran Shares JEAN GREY, Plus Headlines Motor City Pride This Weekend

Tunde Olaniran released new single "Jean Grey" ahead of the opening of the latest X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix. The song from the critically-praised singer, songwriter, producer, rapper, choreographer, author & activist was mainly written as a freestyle, "trying to talk about mental strength required to push yourself into new modes of thinking, new modes of behaving, new modes of existing," notes Olaniran. "It's also a meditation on different forms of power, and how we access or perceive it." Hear "Jean Grey" here.

The Flint, MI-basedmulti-hyphenate adds:

"I'm also a big fan of X-men comics and movies. I've always had a visceral connection with the character Jean Grey. Even though I love other characters like Storm, Shadowcat, and Nightcrawler, Jean was always the person to which I could most relate. Her mind is the source of her power, and has limitless potential. Due to this power, there are constantly people (mainly men) trying to control or exploit her, even the ones she trusts and loves. The hook 'jean grey, jean grey, jean grey' is kind of my mantra. It's like a reminder to trust the power of my mind, my imagination, my creativity."

"Jean Grey" is the first new single since the release of Olaniran's second album Stranger last fall. The album--featuring singles "I'm Here," "Symbol," "Vulnerable," "Hungry" and more--was praised by the likes of The New York Times, The New Yorker, NPR Music (First Listen), All Things Considered, among others.

Olaniran also just wrapped up a national tour with My Brightest Diamond. He next brings his energetic live show to Detroit's Motor City Pride celebrations this weekend where he will headline the main stage this Sunday, June 9. For more info, visit: http://motorcitypride.org.

Photo Credit: Bre'Ann White





