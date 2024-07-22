Tucker Wetmore to Embark on First-Ever Headlining 'Waves On A Sunset Tour 2024'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Skyrocketing Country artist Tucker Wetmore continues his rapid rise to stardom with the announcement of his first-ever headlining tour: Waves On A Sunset Tour 2024. The highly anticipated 16-stop tour will kick off in Statesboro, Ga. on Oct. 4 with direct support throughout the tour from rising stars Hannah McFarland, Eli Winders and Ashland Craft. Pre-sale for the tour begins Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. local time, and general onsale begins Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local time HERE.

“I am so excited to be going on my first headline tour!” shared Wetmore. “Thank you to my fans and listeners for making this possible. This has been a dream come true of mine for so long. So excited to bring out some of my friends, Hannah McFarland, Eli Winders and Ashland Craft, on the road with me. God is good!”

Recently named Billboard's May Country Rookie of the Month, Wetmore is “reaching career milestones at warp speed” (Billboard), with his back-to-back Hot 100 hits “Wine Into Whiskey” and “Wind Up Missin' You” helping him garner nearly 300M streams since bursting onto the scene in Feb. 2024.

Wetmore's debut radio single “Wind Up Missin' You” is currently climbing the Country Airplay charts, already poised to crack the Top 30 in just six weeks. Country's newest hitmaker also recently notched two songs on the star-studded soundtrack of “Twisters,” released to theaters last Friday (7/19), with “Already Had It” and “Steal My Thunder” with Conner Smith. The soundtrack is available everywhere now.

As he eagerly awaits his headlining tour this fall, Wetmore will close out the summer with opening slots on Luke Bryan's FARM TOUR 2024, as well as select dates with Jordan Davis, Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Jelly Roll and more. Last month, Wetmore's first-ever CMA Fest performance drew 10x the size crowd the festival expected, with an estimated 7K fans flooding the Hard Rock Stage and surrounding areas, nearly shutting down Broadway. Decked out with signs and merch, fans belted the words to Wetmore's recent releases, proving the newcomer's foothold as 2024's breakout artist.

Tucker Wetmore's Waves On A Sunset Tour 2024:

Oct. 4, 2024 in Statesboro, Ga. at The Blue Room *

Oct. 5, 2024 in Chattanooga, Tenn. at Barrelhouse Ballroom *

Oct. 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wis. at The Rave II ^

Oct. 11, 2024 in Wyandotte, Mich. at District 142 ^

Oct. 12, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at Elevation ^

Oct. 19, 2024 in Savannah, Ga. at Victory North ^

Oct. 23, 2024 in Athens, Ga. at Georgia Theatre +

Oct. 24, 2024 in Huntsville, Ala. at Mars Music Hall +

Oct. 25, 2024 in Starkville, Miss. at Ricks Cafe +

Oct. 31, 2024 in Little Rock, Ark. at Little Rock Hall *

Nov. 1, 2024 in Baton Rouge, La. at Texas Club *

Nov. 7, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. at Cotton Eyed Joes +

Nov. 8, 2024 in Rootstown, Ohio at Dusty Armadillo +

Nov. 9, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at Stage AE +

Nov. 15, 2024 in Indianapolis, Ind. at 8 Seconds Saloon ^

Nov. 16, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. at Joe's Bar on Weed St. ^

* with Hannah McFarland

^ with Eli Winders

+ with Ashland Craft

Photo Credit: Anna Schaeffer

