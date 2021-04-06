TruCarr Recruits Sada Baby, Blueface, Rich The Kid for New Mixtape

Today, rising Watts rapper TruCarr releases his debut project Based on a Tru Story on 100 Ent/eOne. With his distinctive raspy Southern twang (from his Louisiana mother and grandmother), LA swag (from upbringing in Nickerson Gardens) and his refreshingly tell it like it is style and witty wordplay, TruCarr has quickly become one of rap's unique talents.

After receiving notoriety for his Young California "certified banger" "Outside," TruCarr recruits producers BongoByTheWay, Scum Beatz and Pressplayy for his follow-up 12-track mixtape with features from Blueface, Sada Baby, Rich The Kid, G Perico, Bankroll Freddie and Hardini.

TruCarr states, "I started off like I wasn't going to tell anybody any fake s. I'm going to keep it 100 and I'm talking about my life, so it's Based On A Tru Story. Basically whatever you go through, keep going! Cause I done been through a lot of s. My daughter passed away at 3 months after going through 13 surgeries. That's who's tatted on my neck. She's my motivation."

Along with the mixtape release, TruCarr is also debuting a haunting LouieKnows directed music video for his cautionary tale "Bout Mine" ft. Sada Baby. TruCarr advises, "Can't tell nobody s when they need it cuz they don't care. Where I'm from, if you ain't from there, don't go there."

Additional visuals from the project include TruCarr's rallying hometown anthem "Watts Up'', the melodic and trippy "Lose My Mind" ft Rich The Kid, fiery party-starter "She Got That" ft Hardini and the bruising "Up Wit It" featuring Bankroll Freddie.

