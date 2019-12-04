Tru Thoughts Releases 20th Anniversary Label Compilation

Tru Thoughts 2019 is the latest in Tru Thoughts' series of essential label compilations put together by A&R, label co-founder, and renowned DJ, Robert Luis. After 20 years of independently releasing music, the latest annual LP continues to encompass the best of the Brighton-based label's wide-ranging and international roster. Featuring the finest of Tru Thoughts' classic artists, new signings and inspired remixes, this compilation highlights a diverse selection of sounds, from neo-soul and electronica through to grime, jazz, UK hip-hop, and leftfield dance music.



On the 20th edition of the annual LP, world-renowned producer Quantic collaborates with NY-based Denitia on the BBC 6Music playlisted "You Used to Love Me", as LA-trio and Jazz FM's Soul Act of The Year (2018) Moonchild's "Get To Know It" joins the likes of 'Queen of late-night. electronica' Rhi's "Swagger" and San Francisco Bay Area-based six-piece The Seshen anthemic "Dive".



The label returns to their club roots, including dance-floor tested tunes from Mancunian MC-turned- producer Strategy on "Trinity Way ft. Reece Williams", while broken beat revivalists Nikitch & Kuna Maze offer up "ZBRA" taken from their "Mush EP" and WheelUP's "Self Healing Machine" continues to bring the party. In true Tru Thoughts style, these new cuts sit alongside re issues from Glyn "Bigga" Bush's cross-pollination project 'Lightning Head' - "Superfunky Bird" and the infectiously catchy "Party Girl" by Zero dB.



There is also an abundance of neo-soul on the record, provided by South London singer-songwriter Ego Ella May on "How Far" which neighbors the sounds of Manchester soul collective Pieces of a Man's track "Listen" and adventurous rising talent Bryony Jarman-Pinto soundtrack of the summer "Sun Kissed". On the jazzier side, Tel Aviv's top trumpeter Sefi Zisling collaborates with Israeli viral sensation Kutiman on "Happy Solar Return" and Uniting of Opposites' unique blend of Indian classical jazz fusion shines on the instrumental version of "Ancient Lights (Tim Liken Remix)".



In the world of grime, producer mastermind Terror Danjah and renowned MC Flowdan are placed alongside up and comers Irah and Abstrakt Sonance from The Refix Show. The godfather of UK hip-hop Rodney P flexes his power as a solo artist on "The Next Chapter" and in the collaborative supergroup KINGDEM with Ty and Blak Twang on "The Conversation (We Ain't Done Yet)", while unconventional producer duo/MC Gawd Status make their mark with "Uranium".



On the backend of the record, Wrongtom Meets The Ragga Twins strip things down to bass and drums on "Woah (Shop Soiled Dub)" and Animanz & Juanita Euka re-work their track "Drink The Water", and put their own spin on New Orleans' Hot 8 Brass Band's "On The Spot". Continuing to showcase the eclecticism of the label is Tokyo-London MPC whizz Anchorsong, who geHeading 3ts a funky facelift by electronic duo Souleance.



"It is always good to look back on the year of releases on Tru Thoughts. This compilation has a track from each release this year and features some of the more established artists alongside the new signings, highlighting the eclectic nature of the label and our commitment to creative artists across the world." - Robert Luis

Tracklist:

1. Rhi - Swagger

2. Moonchild - Get To Know It

3. Ego Ella May - How Far

4. Terror Danjah - Wavy

5. Quantic - You Used to Love Me ft Denitia

6. Sefi Zisling - Happy Solar Return ft. Kutiman

7. Pieces of a Man - Listen

8. Bryony Jarman-Pinto - Sun Kissed

9. Hot 8 Brass Band - On the Spot (Animanz Remix)

10. Nikitch & Kuna Maze - ZBRA

11. Strategy - Trinity Way ft. Reece Williams

12. Zero dB - Party Girl

13. Lightning Head - Superfunky Bird

14. WheelUP - Self Healing Machine

15. Anchorsong - Ancestors (Souleance Remix)

16. The Seshen - Dive

17. Rodney P - The Next Chapter (Radio Edit)

18. Gawd Status - Uranium

19. Flowdan - Welcome to London (Radio Edit)

20. IRAH, Abstrakt Sonance - Duppy Show (Radio Edit)

21. Wrongtom, The Ragga Twins - Woah! (Shop Soiled Dub)

22. Animanz and Juanita Euka - Drink the Water (Dub)

23. Uniting of Opposites - Ancient Lights (Tim Liken Remix) (Instrumental)

24. KINGDEM - The Conversation (We Ain't Done Yet) (Radio Edit)





