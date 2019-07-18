Trojan Records Releases Remix Of Desmond Dekker's Iconic ISRAELITES

Trojan Records proudly presents a Crate Classics remix of Desmond Dekker & the Ace's iconic 'Israelites'. The release marks a monumental milestone as it follows the 50th anniversary of the original becoming the first Jamaican-produced recording to reach number 1 in the UK.

Its ground-breaking success laid the foundations of the British reggae music industry, bringing the exciting new musical style to the forefront of popular culture while defining the magic and spirit of 1969.

The 'Israelites' remix breathes new life into the much-loved genre-defining hit, merging it with a modern dancehall sound, fusing the flavours of reggae's new era and reigniting its recent revival among the younger generation.

Watch the lyric video here:

The new recording comes courtesy of Crate Classics, a production duo comprising Jamie Rodigan (son of dancehall veteran David 'Ramjam' Rodigan) and Aaron Horn (son of '80s pop producer Trevor Horn), whose career highlights to date include the massive UK Number 1 hit with Sam & The Womp for 'Bom Bom' achieving over a million record sales, as well as touring with and supporting major headline acts.

Crate Classics say "We wanted to do this remix as it was a great opportunity to bring two generations of reggae music together and create something exciting and new. It's a song that we both remember hearing on TV and radio growing up so it's a big honour to get the opportunity to remix such an iconic record"

Drawing on their mixed history, Crate Classics is a gloriously summer-soaked mash-up of musical styles that the pair describe as "pop and dancehall blended into blissful island rhythms". And their exciting refashioning of one of the most important recordings in modern popular music history, will ensure the 'Israelites' track remains a summer dancefloor anthem for years to come.





