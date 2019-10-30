Trivium and Toy Share New Version of 'Coração Não Tem Idade (Vou Beijar)'

GRAMMY-nominated group Trivium have teamed with the legendary Portuguese artist Toy to release a reimagined version of his song "Coração Não Tem Idade (Vou Beijar)." Available now on all streaming platforms, the recording finds Trivium and Toy joining forces to deliver a heavy a take on the classic track sung entirely in Portuguese.



Trivium and Toy first connected after Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matt Heafyshared a cover of "Coração Não Tem Idade (Vou Beijar)" on his Twitch channel back in 2018. A year later, Toy joined Trivium on stage in Portugal at VOA Festival 2019 for a performance of Trivium's "Until The World Goes Cold." A bond was cemented, and discussions of a collaboration began to build.



"The collaboration between Toy and Trivium has been nothing but unexpected and incredible - every step of the way," says Heafy. "From its beginning, starting from a Twitch raid into my channel; into me doing a cover that would soon find itself on Portuguese national radio and national news; into a live duo that created madness not unlike a riot at a festival; then finally into a true, full band cover with a cameo by Toy himself."



Heafy continues, "This cover, just like the original, makes you feel good. Whether you speak Portuguese or not, you'll find yourself moving and singing along by the second chorus. We are proud to call Toy a friend, and we can't wait to do this more and live together. We can't wait to see what else we can create as a unit together."



Trivium's latest studio album, THE SIN AND THE SENTENCE, arrived to critical acclaim and earned the band a GRAMMY nomination for "Best Metal Performance" ("Betrayer") at the 2019 awards. Recorded with producer Josh Wilbur (Lamb of God, Gojira) at Santa Ana, California's Hybrid Studios, THE SIN AND THE SENTENCE is highlighted by the album's title track, "Endless Night," and "The Heart From Your Hate." Moments of malevolent melodicism give way to taut technical thrash, black metal expanse, punk spirit, and heavy heart tightly threaded together by the musical union of the quartet-Matt Heafy [vocals, guitar], Corey Beaulieu [guitar], Paolo Gregoletto [bass], and Alex Bent [drums].



Trivium will finish out 2019 with a series of festival performances in Australia, which will include stops in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, as well as a headline performance in Canberra [full itinerary below]. Tickets for all dates are on sale now. For more information visit www.trivium.org.



TRIVIUM ON TOUR:



12/4 - UC REFECTORY - CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA*

12/6 - GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL - MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

12/7 - GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL - SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

12/8 - GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL - BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

*Headline Show





