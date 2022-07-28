Tritonal Releases New Single 'Something Beautiful' With Eric Lumiere

Iconic electronic duo Tritonal has released their new single "Something Beautiful" with Eric Lumiere, the latest offering from their fifth studio album, Coalesce, out September 8th via Enhanced Music.

The track creates an atmospheric soundscape punctuated by shimmering textures, head-nodding beats, and laser-guided synth lines accompanied by Eric's warm vocals as he sings about teetering the line between darkness and light. Coalesce is available now for pre-save at all DSPs HERE.

"'Something Beautiful' is about striving for truth amidst the scars and stories of our journey," shares Tritonal. "Everything we experience is pushing us to our original home, regardless of how we judge it based on our habits and conditioning. With the help of Eric Lumiere's powerful vocals, this track encourages you to trade the pain for the beauty."

"Something Beautiful" is the eighth and final single from Tritonal's forthcoming album where the duo formed a narrative that was unified in its purpose from beginning to end and encompasses what they have learned on their musical journey thus far. Coalesce came to life as the duo began to reflect on their experiences together while coming to terms with their connection to creating music, their purpose as artists, and coming home to their real roots and sound.

The 18-track LP features "Something Beautiful" along with previous offerings "Signals" with Sarah De Warren that speaks to the affinity of love and how it binds us together and "Safe & Sound" with Last Heroes and Lizzy Land about settling into comfort in the chaos of discomfort. "Back To My Love" with Marlhy seeks to offer a space for listeners to set their differences aside and ruminate on our shared experiences of the human condition while "Losing My Mind" with HALIENE focuses on our deep experiences with anxiety and depression and the emotional acceptance that follows. Elsewhere on the record is the momentous "Out Of The Dark" with EMME, heavy hitting club track "Waterboiler," and the uplifting "Superhuman" with Codeko. To date, the tracks have already collectively garnered over 10 million streams and support from the likes of Dancing Astronaut, All Access Music, EDM Identity, Spindle Magazine and more. Full track listing for Coalesce below.

Ahead of the album's release, Tritonal will bring their captivating and vivacious sets to crowds across the country for the Coalesce Album Tour which will kick off on August 27th in Los Angeles, CA with stops in major cities including San Francisco, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, and Denver before wrapping on December 17th in Seattle, WA. Amidst the tour, the duo will host Tritonia 400 (a celebration for their upcoming 400th episode of their weekly podcast) with a stop on October 1st in their hometown of Austin, TX. The event will include a daytime yoga practice in flow with the duo's meditation album, Reverence, a deep set, a nightclub performance, and sets by Cosmic Gate, Gabriel & Dresden, Matt Fax, and Farius. Tickets are on sale now, see below for full tour routing. For more details, visit www.tritonalmusic.com.

With over 1 billion global streams, Tritonal (comprised of Chad Cisneros and David Reed) are one of the most successful US electronic music duos of the past decade. Their remarkable discography consists of over 100 originals and remixes including collaborations with The Chainsmokers, Zedd, Ellie Goulding, Cash Cash, and Cheat Codes. The duo's songs have made waves across the charts with six Top 10 Hits on Billboard's Dance Airplay Chart and radio support from the likes of Sirius BPM, Diplo's Revolution, iHeartRadio, and more. Throughout their career, Tritonal has played over 1000 shows across 5 continents, selling over 2 million tickets with performances at the biggest festivals around the world including EDC Las Vegas/Orlando/NY, Lollapalooza, ULTRA, Creamfields, and Electric Zoo. Their music has also been featured in promos for NFL's Thursday Night Football and Dancing With The Stars as well as Love Island, Love Island Australia, Celebs Go Dating, and iZombie among others.

The upcoming record is a grandiose progressive trance production that sees Tritonal's refined sound at its very best, supported by outstanding vocal performances from a variety of collaborators, and is already set to be a favorite amongst fans and supporters alike.