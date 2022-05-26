Triathalon Share New Single 'Floating in Love'

Today, Triathalon share a new song and video "Floating In Love."

"Floating In Love" is the third new single from the New York-trio, following the release of "Spin" and "Time," the latter of which was lauded by FLOOD and Billboard, who describe as "brooding, romantic, lush and deeply sensual." Stay tuned for further new music and news to come from the band soon.

Forming in Savannah, the band-which began as the solo project of Adam Intrator before Chad Chilton and Hunter Jayne joined in 2011-relocated to New York City after performing together for nearly a decade in Georgia. Their new music is a snapshot of Triathalon's evolution and growth-tracing a journey of sonic self-reflection, of being lost in your thoughts and watching the world around you change as a result.

The band has released three albums and one EP together-SLEEP CYCLE EP (2020) Online (2018)-praised by The FADER as "complex and rich"-Nothing Bothers Me (2015) and Lo-Tide (2014).

Watch the new music video here: