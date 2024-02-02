Trey Lewis Releases Infection New Track 'Sounds Like Money To Me'

Rising country superstar Trey Lewis has released an infectious new track titled “Sounds Like Money.” Available everywhere now, the song takes us back to Trey's lighthearted demeanor and is the final release before his full-length album, Troublemaker, releasing on March 1.

"Sounds Like Money to Me" invites listeners into a world of heartfelt, country-inspired storytelling, portraying the richness of everyday moments like scratching off a two-dollar lottery ticket, sharing cold beers by the river, and falling in love under the stars. Written by JT Harding, Brice Long, and Matt McKinney, the catchy chorus and relatable imagery turn this song into an enjoyable exploration of the joy and richness discovered in life's simple pleasures.

“'Sounds like Money to Me' isn't a song about money,” says Lewis. “ It's about all the good things in life…coming home from a long day of work, singing love songs with the one you love in the kitchen, honeysuckle kisses. It's just a little jingle of joy.”

Lewis became a household name in 2020 with his viral hit, “Dicked Down in Dallas,” which hit Number One on iTunes and has garnered more than 360 million streams to date. The career-launching hit was followed by “Single Again,” which once again hit the top of the iTunes chart. A road warrior, Lewis's live show highlights his ability to connect with his fans deeply and has earned him a reputation as a compelling artist to watch.

About Trey Lewis:

With a pair of homegrown hits behind him and plenty more in the tank, River House Artists/Sony Music Publishing singer-songwriter Trey Lewis has emerged as the straight-talking, salt-of-the-earth hero country fans crave. A Birmingham, Alabama native known for breaking country's unspoken rules, he's spent 12 years on the road perfecting a gritty mix of contemporary country and Southern rock – and turning his call-it-like-I-see it attitude into song.

After the breakout smash, “Dicked Down In Dallas,” went viral in 2020, Lewis' cheating anthem with a modern punch has turned into an organic Number One on iTunes, garnering more than 100 million streams and making Lewis a nationwide force in the process. He followed up with another self-styled iTunes Number One in 2022 – the back-in-the-saddle anthem, “Single Again” – and has continued building a reputation fusing country horsepower with refreshing honesty and a troubadour's wit ever since. But that reputation now broadens, as a bigger picture comes into view. The rising star continues to maintain a near-constant tour schedule, with more information available at TreyLewisMusic.com.

Photo by Marisa Taylor