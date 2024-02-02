Trey Lewis Releases Infection New Track 'Sounds Like Money To Me'

Trey's lighthearted demeanor and is the final release before his full-length album, Troublemaker, releasing on March 1.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 1 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 2 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

Trey Lewis Releases Infection New Track 'Sounds Like Money To Me'

Rising country superstar Trey Lewis has released an infectious new track titled “Sounds Like Money.” Available everywhere now, the song takes us back to Trey's lighthearted demeanor and is the final release before his full-length album, Troublemaker, releasing on March 1.

"Sounds Like Money to Me" invites listeners into a world of heartfelt, country-inspired storytelling, portraying the richness of everyday moments like scratching off a two-dollar lottery ticket, sharing cold beers by the river, and falling in love under the stars. Written by JT Harding, Brice Long, and Matt McKinney, the catchy chorus and relatable imagery turn this song into an enjoyable exploration of the joy and richness discovered in life's simple pleasures.

“'Sounds like Money to Me' isn't a song about money,” says Lewis. “ It's about all the good things in life…coming home from a long day of work, singing love songs with the one you love in the kitchen, honeysuckle kisses. It's just a little jingle of joy.” 

Lewis became a household name in 2020 with his viral hit, “Dicked Down in Dallas,” which hit Number One on iTunes and has garnered more than 360 million streams to date. The career-launching hit was followed by “Single Again,” which once again hit the top of the iTunes chart. A road warrior, Lewis's live show highlights his ability to connect with his fans deeply and has earned him a reputation as a compelling artist to watch.

For updates on Trey Lewis's new single, tour dates, and more, fans can follow him on social media and visit https://treylewismusic.com.

About Trey Lewis:

With a pair of homegrown hits behind him and plenty more in the tank, River House Artists/Sony Music Publishing singer-songwriter Trey Lewis has emerged as the straight-talking, salt-of-the-earth hero country fans crave. A Birmingham, Alabama native known for breaking country's unspoken rules, he's spent 12 years on the road perfecting a gritty mix of contemporary country and Southern rock – and turning his call-it-like-I-see it attitude into song.

After the breakout smash, “Dicked Down In Dallas,” went viral in 2020, Lewis' cheating anthem with a modern punch has turned into an organic Number One on iTunes, garnering more than 100 million streams and making Lewis a nationwide force in the process. He followed up with another self-styled iTunes Number One in 2022 – the back-in-the-saddle anthem, “Single Again” – and has continued building a reputation fusing country horsepower with refreshing honesty and a troubadour's wit ever since. But that reputation now broadens, as a bigger picture comes into view. The rising star continues to maintain a near-constant tour schedule, with more information available at TreyLewisMusic.com.

Photo by Marisa Taylor



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Birminghams Lolly Lee Set to Release Debut Album Photo
Birmingham's Lolly Lee Set to Release Debut Album

The lead single and video, 'Great Crusade', will be released in a couple of weeks, giving listeners a taste of Lee's talent and setting the tone for the album. The colored vinyl release of Lolly Lee's self-titled album is set for April, mastered by Eric Conn at Independent Mastering, adding to the excitement surrounding the release.

2
Bella Poarch Serves Up New Single Dont Like Anybody With 6ARELYHUMAN Photo
Bella Poarch Serves Up New Single 'Don't Like Anybody' With 6ARELYHUMAN

Picking up the pace once more, Platinum-certified Filipino-American artist, songwriter, visionary, and the “third most-followed creator on TikTok” Bella Poarch unveils a brand new single entitled “Don't Like Anybody” with 6arelyhuman out today via Warner Records. It notably marks the first collaboration between these two 21st century pop disruptors.

3
Dylan Gossett Releases New Single Bitter Winds Photo
Dylan Gossett Releases New Single 'Bitter Winds'

Gossett's breakout smash hit single “Coal” recently debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 — the rising artist's first entry on the Hot 100 chart in his career. It has gathered over 115 million global streams to date, and also recently rose back to its peak of No. 26 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart and re-entered the Spotify US Top 200 Chart.

4
Orbital Release New Single Tonight in Belfast Photo
Orbital Release New Single 'Tonight in Belfast'

'Tonight In Belfast' is a new single by Orbital, David Holmes, and DJ Helen featuring Mike Garry. The track combines electronic music with spoken word, creating a passionate and uplifting rhythm. The single is accompanied by a music video and is part of Orbital's campaign celebrating their debut album. Pre-order the album now.

More Hot Stories For You

Tiffany Woys Releases Brand-New Track 'I'm Your Woman'Tiffany Woys Releases Brand-New Track 'I'm Your Woman'
Warren Zeiders Kicks Off 2024 With 'Heartbreaker'Warren Zeiders Kicks Off 2024 With 'Heartbreaker'
Kate Peytavin Releases Heart-Aching New Single 'Whole Heart Black'Kate Peytavin Releases Heart-Aching New Single 'Whole Heart Black'
Luke Grimes Announces Debut Album & Releases New Track 'God And A Girl'Luke Grimes Announces Debut Album & Releases New Track 'God And A Girl'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Character Breakdown: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Unpacks Their Roles
JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise! Video
JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DOUBT
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES