Trey Anastasio Announces Carnegie Hall Solo Acoustic Shows

Trey Anastasio will perform two solo acoustic shows at New York's legendary Carnegie Hall. The performances will take place on Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30. All tickets go on sale Friday, May 17 at 11AM ET. Tickets can be purchased online or via phone at 212-247-7800 (8AM-8PM). Tickets can be also purchased in person at the Carnegie Hall box office (Monday - Saturday 11AM-6PM and Sunday 12PM-6PM).

This marks Anastasio's second headlining appearance at the famed concert hall. The first was in September 2009 when he performed classic Anastasio compositions with the New York Philharmonic.

Yesterday, Anastasio, alongside global event distributor Trafalgar Releasing, announced plans to bring his feature-length documentary, Between Me and My Mind, to more than 300 movie theaters across North America for a one-night engagement on July 17. This announcement followed a critically-acclaimed, sold-out world premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. The 94-minute film captures Anastasio as he works through a deeply intimate song cycle that eventually lead to the Ghosts of the Forest album and tour. It also follows him as he and his bandmates prepare for one of Phish's legendary New Year's Eve shows at Madison Square Garden, culminating with an exhilarating and elaborately produced moment when the clock strikes midnight on-stage.

Last month, Anastasio released the Ghosts of the Forest album and took the band that made the album on a nine-date sold-out tour. Ghosts of the Forest was produced by Anastasio and engineered and mixed by Vance Powell (Chris Stapleton, Jack White). Rolling Stone described the album as full of "psychedelic guitar liftoffs, ambitious arrangements and deeply personal lyrics."





