Trevor Noah to Perform Stand-Up at The Beacon Theatre

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Trevor Noah, best known for being the Emmy Award-winning host of 'The Daily Show' on Comedy Central and for hosting the Grammy Awards for six consecutive years, has announced a special performance in New York City on Tuesday, December 15, 2026. Taking place at The Beacon Theatre, the show will feature all new material.

The announcement comes as Noah is about to kick off his sold-out Asia tour, with stops in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur, as well as a four-night run in Dubai next month.

Tickets will be available starting with the Artist presale on Thursday, October 22 at 10 am local time on Trevornoah.com. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 am ET at Ticketmaster.com.

About Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah is one of the most successful comedians in the world and was the host of the Emmy Award-winning 'The Daily Show' on Comedy Central for seven years. Under Trevor, 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' broke free from the restraints of a 30-minute linear show, producing engaging social content, award-winning digital series, podcasts and more for its global audience. In January of 2024, 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Talk Series.' Trevor has also notably served as the Grammy Awards host for six years in a row, with the 2024 show bringing in 16.9 million viewers, a 34% increase from 2023.

Trevor currently hosts a SiriusXM weekly podcast titled What Now? With Trevor Noah. In this podcast, listeners get a chance to hear Trevor like never before. Trevor is joined each episode by celebrities, thought leaders, athletes, and friends to chat about the contemporary topics on everyone's minds. He brings the kinds of conversations that happen behind the scenes to light - full of radical candor, authentic back-and-forths, and honest reactions, with Trevor bringing to bear his classic, effortlessly playful and equally probing style.

Trevor is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller 'Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood' and its young readers adaptation, released in 2019, titled 'It's Trevor Noah: Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,' which also debuted as a New York Times bestseller. The Audible edition of 'Born a Crime,' performed by Trevor, remains one of the top-selling, highest-rated, and most-commented-on Audible performances of all time. To date, 'Born a Crime' has sold over 3 million copies across all formats.

Following the extraordinary success of 'Born a Crime,' Trevor's most recent book titled 'Into the Uncut Grass' was released in October 2024 and is a #1 New York Times bestseller. It is a gorgeously illustrated and moving modern fable for readers of all ages about forgiveness, acceptance, and the secret to solidarity.

Trevor's success has also spanned to sold out stand-up comedy shows across 5 continents. His 'Off The Record' World Tour stopped in 28 cities across the US before heading to international destinations, and a set from 'Off the Record' became available as his fourth Netflix stand-up special titled Where Was I in 2023. Where Was I has recently scored a 2025 Grammy nomination for 'Best Comedy Album,' two 2024 Emmy nominations for 'Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and 'Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special' as well as Golden Globe and Critic's Choice Association nominations, sold out Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, enjoyed a 10-consecutive-show run at the Beacon Theatre, sold out three O2 shows (50K tickets total) in London, and set a record for the most tickets sold by a non-German comedian in history in Berlin.

Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials total, including Grammy and Emmy-nominated 'I Wish You Would' for Netflix, which premiered globally in November 2022. True to form, Trevor hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry. His previous special for Netflix, 'Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia' received a NAACP Image Award for 'Outstanding Variety Show,' as well as a Grammy Award nomination for 'Best Comedy Album'.

Emmy Nominated Day Zero Productions, a joint venture between Trevor Noah and Paramount Global, develops and produces diverse, high-quality creative content for a global audience. With projects set up both within the Paramount Global family, as well as at other studios, streamers, and live platforms, Day Zero focuses on entertaining and impactful content with an eye toward authentic stories from diverse points of view. Current feature film projects include a reimagining of the classic Paramount feature President's Analyst, a biopic centered on 8-year-old Nigerian chess champion Tanitoluwa Adewumi, a feature adaptation of Kiese Laymon's novel Long Division, and an untitled animated feature based on an original idea from Noah.

On the television side, Day Zero is producing several scripted and documentary series including an adaptation of Noah's best-selling and award-winning autobiography Born A Crime, with Lupita Nyong'o starring; partnering with Time Studios and Sugar23 on MSNBC/Peacock's The Turning Point, which features standalone documentaries on voting rights, climate change, and the global refugee crisis; Showtime's The World According to Football in partnership with Religion of Sports; Amazon Prime Video's first South African original LOL: Last One Laughing; two seasons of Nickelodeon's Kid of the Year TV special alongside TIME Studios; and the Discovery+/ HBOMax special For All Humankind. Day Zero also produced Trevor Noah's most recent stand-up specials I Wish You Would and Where Was I for Netflix, and produces his hit podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah.

In 2018, Trevor launched the Trevor Noah Foundation to improve equitable access to quality education for underserved youth in South Africa. Trevor's vision is a world where education enables youth to dream, see and build the impossible.

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