Trentemøller North American Tour Begins Next Month

Next month, Copenhagen’s Trentemøller will embark on a North American tour. Beginning on February 5 with a stop at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg, the dates come in support of last year’s Dreamweaver (In My Room). The record offers another artistic leap for Trentemøller, fusing together psychedelically-tinged elements of shoegaze, dark wave, motorik, noise rock, and somber, introspective takes on electronic dream pop. Tickets are on sale now here.

Dreamweaver is an absolutely lush endeavor that demands to be heard live. The chronology of its 10 songs are an immersive experience with repeated listens promising new rewards; from geysers of white noise propelling songs further forward, to jarring otic dissonance playing against honeyed vocals, and jangling guitar bends blanketed in tidepools of reverb. With Icelandic singer Disa along for the ride again after featuring on two singles in 2022 (“Into The Silence,” and a cover of The Raveonettes “Cops On Our Tail”), her contributions sit in the balance between vocal performance and instrumentation.



The album’s singles provide a perfect preview for the rest of the music held within. The nylon string-led opening track, “A Different Light,” contains many of Trentemøller’s trademarks: exploring dichotomies, musical shadowplay, Nordic frigidity, and warm waves. The steady, hypnotic “Nightfall,” shimmers with its tetherless vocal, wistful guitars, and early morning desert chill. And “Dreamweavers” finds its footing with a percussive soft trot, which starts after what feels like a shortwave radio scan in search of the right chords, eventually dialing in a weightless voice before the rest of the elements assemble into place with a grand, luxurious burst of arpeggios and woozy synth pads. Dreamweaver is a production tour de force, even by Trentemøller standards, that gives the impression no idea was left unexplored.

Tour dates:

Feb 5 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Feb 6 Toronto, CA @ Axis Club

Feb 7 Chicago, IL @ Outset

Feb 9 Vancouver, CA @ Rickshaw Theatre

Feb 10 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Feb 12 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Feb 14 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Photo Credit: Mikael Järnåsen

