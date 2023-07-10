Travis Scott Will Release 'Utopia' Album This Month

Travis Scott will take the stage in front of the Pyramids of Egypt on July 28th

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia Photo 4 How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia

Travis Scott Will Release 'Utopia' Album This Month

In celebration of the highly anticipated new album, ‘Utopia’, visionary artist Travis Scott will take the stage in front of the Pyramids of Egypt on July 28th, has revealed the album will have five individual artworks, and launches  ‘Utopia’ vinyl, CD and merchandise box-set pre-orders.

Known for pushing the boundaries of sight and sound, Travis has chosen the ancient setting, and one of The Seven Wonders of The Ancient World, to perform an unforgettable show that will immerse fans in the world of ‘Utopia’.

As ‘Utopia’ gets closer, pre-sale of the ‘Utopia’ vinyl, CD and merchandise  box-sets are live today. The limited collection features apparel and accessories inspired by the vision of ‘Utopia’, with custom cut n sew merchandise. The five album artworks remain closely guarded for now.

About Travis Scott:

The future depends on Travis Scott. Never one to follow, the Houston native asserts himself as not only a leader in music, but also in fashion, culture, and beyond. The diamond-certified eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, actor, producer, and Cactus Jack record label founder has changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves.

Giving back, Travis launched the Cactus Jack Foundation as a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavours.

Photo Credit: Kristina Nagel



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Travis Scott Will Release Utopia Album This Month Photo
Travis Scott Will Release 'Utopia' Album This Month

Travis Scott will take the stage in front of the Pyramids of Egypt to perform. Known for pushing the boundaries of sight and sound, Travis has chosen the ancient setting, and one of The Seven Wonders of The Ancient World, to perform an unforgettable show that will immerse fans in the world of ‘Utopia’.

2
Video: Chromeo Unveil Video For New Song (I Dont Need A) New Girl Photo
Video: Chromeo Unveil Video For New Song '(I Don't Need A) New Girl'

Chromeo unveil the surreal and kinetic video for “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl”—watch it now. Directed by Spencer Ford (Troye Sivan, JAWNY) and produced by Weston Freas (BROCKHAMPTON, Kevin Abstract), the video finds Chromeo’s Dave 1 and P-Thugg in their sweet spot: prowling amongst cars, legs and keyboards. Check out tour dates!

3
Madonna Plans to Begin World Tour in October Following Health Emergency Photo
Madonna Plans to Begin World Tour in October Following Health Emergency

Madonna has officialled postponed her upcoming worldwide 'Celebration Tour' after being rush to the hospital because of a 'serious' bacterial infection. In her first public statement since her hospital stay, Madonna revealed that she plans to begin the world tour in Europe in October, before rescheduling the first North American leg.

4
The Natvral Shares A Glass Of Laughter Single Photo
The Natvral Shares 'A Glass Of Laughter' Single

The Natvral (Kip Berman, former frontman of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart) shares a second single from his new solo album, Summer of No Light. 'A Glass of Laughter' captures the allure and limits of a lover who, “could not buy you winter gloves, but always took your hand.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madonna Plans to Begin World Tour in October Following Health EmergencyMadonna Plans to Begin World Tour in October Following Health Emergency
Video: Watch Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy in Netflix's LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT TrailerVideo: Watch Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy in Netflix's LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT Trailer
Video: Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'Video: Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'
Video: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series TrailerVideo: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
HADESTOWN
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
MJ THE MUSICAL
CAMELOT