Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Travis Scott Announces Cactus Jack's Debut Studio Album JACK BOYS

Travis Scott has announced the debut studio album from his Cactus Jack creative collective entitled 'Jack Boys' to be released before the end of 2019.

The compilation album which showcases Travis Scott's growing roster of talent includes Travis himself, Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and artist/DJ Chase B.

The album features the #1 Billboard Hot 100 song "Highest In The Room" by Travis Scott as the lead single among other tracks and features to be announced.

To support the album, an exclusive all-black Black Friday merch capsule has released on http://jackboys.travisscott.com for a limited time.

Travis Scott recently celebrated a cultural victory with 50,000+ attendees from across the globe at his second annual Sold-Out Astroworld Festival in Houston, TX.



