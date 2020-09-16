Travis Release Fran Healy-Directed Lyric Video For New Track 'All Fall Down'

Watch the video below!

Following the release of their latest single "The Only Thing" featuring Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles, Travis today unveil their newest track, "All Fall Down" alongside a beautiful lyric video, once again directed by frontman Fran Healy. The band's highly anticipated new album 10 Songs will be released on BMG on October 9th.

"All Fall Down" is cleverly sculpted and clear from the outset. Driven by the beat of a single kick drum, sparse acoustic and Fran Healy's stunning falsetto, the track is exemplary in its delivery of 'less is more'. On the video Fran comments, "In the spirit of Tony Hart, the beloved British children's TV presenter I grew up with, I shot this stop motion birds eye view lyric video to another of our 10 Songs, 'All Fall Down'." He continues, "Originally I thought it would be cool to make a book which I could film someone turning the pages to but then realized it would make a more interesting video to film the book being created."

Co-produced by both Fran and Robin Baynton (Coldplay, Florence & The Machine), and recorded at RAK Studio, 10 Songs is about the way life comes at love and what love does to weather those challenges. It's grown-up. There's sizzling synergy in abundance and benefits from the almost psychic sense of mutual attunement that comes from being in a band whose line-up hasn't changed in its entire collective lifetime.

The album is available as Standard CD, Heavyweight vinyl plus Deluxe 2CD and Deluxe 2LP (red and blue vinyl) including 10 Demos. In addition to the limited edition 10" of 'Valentine', the band's official store features exclusive album merch bundles with limited signed art prints.

Watch the new lyric video for "All Fall Down" below.

10 Songs - Track Listing

Waving At The Window

The Only Thing (feat. Susanna Hoffs)

Valentine

Butterflies

A Million Hearts

A Ghost

All Fall Down

Kissing In The Wind

Nina's Song

No Love Lost

View More Music Stories Related Articles