Trans-Punk Duo Um, Jennifer? Return With New Single 'Fishy'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York City-based trans-punk and self-proclaimed “slut rock” duo Um, Jennifer? return with their new song, “Fishy.” Um, Jennifer? – who earlier this year released “Went on T” and their debut EP The Girl Class – played a sold out Music Hall of Williamsburg earlier this week, supporting Towa Bird.

Speaking on the new song, the band called it “...a song about having the worst night of your life but still looking snatched."

Photo Credit: Sarah McDonald

Comments