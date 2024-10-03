News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Trans-Punk Duo Um, Jennifer? Return With New Single 'Fishy'

Earlier this year, the duo released “Went on T” and their debut EP The Girl Class.

New York City-based trans-punk and self-proclaimed “slut rock” duo Um, Jennifer? return with their new song, “Fishy.” Um, Jennifer? – who earlier this year released “Went on T” and their debut EP The Girl Class – played a sold out Music Hall of Williamsburg earlier this week, supporting Towa Bird. 

Speaking on the new song, the band called it “...a song about having the worst night of your life but still looking snatched."

