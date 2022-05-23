Train, Crush Music & Sixthman Present Sail Across the Sun

3x GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band Train in partnership with Crush Music and Sixthman, creators of unforgettable festivals on sand and at sea for more than two decades, have unveiled the lineup for the eagerly awaited 7th edition of SAIL ACROSS THE SUN, sailing February 17-21, 2023 from Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic on Norwegian Pearl. Sign up for the pre-sale here. All pre-sale bookings will receive an exclusive photo with their cabinmates and Train.

An immersive, family-friendly celebration on the high seas, SAIL ACROSS THE SUN will feature three unique live shows from Train as well as performances from some of the band's closest friends and favorite artists, including Fitz and the Tantrums, G. Love & Special Sauce, Travie McCoy of Gym Class Heroes, Lisa Loeb, Delta Rae, The Dan Band, Yacht Rock Revue, Of Good Nature, Thunderstorm Artis, Bastard Bearded Irishmen, Todd Carey, Waiting on Mongo, Sedona, and comedian Nick Swardson.

Additional acts will include illustrative tattoo artist Craig Beasley, yoga instructor Natalie Lobeck, and award-winning Winemaker James Foster, alongside exclusive activities for the whole family, wine tastings, a special kids cooking class, and "The Not So Newlywed Game" hosted by Pat and Amber Monahan.

Norwegian Pearl offers everything need to make this year's SAIL ACROSS THE SUN cruise vacation the best ever, with bars at (almost) every corner, delicious dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, the Thermal Suite, and more.

The much anticipated SATS reunion will also feature a once-in-a-lifetime day of adventure in Puerto Plata (officially known as San Felipe de Puerto Plata), the ninth largest city in the Dominican Republic and the capital of the province of Puerto Plata. SATS cruisers can enjoy spectacular city views atop the 2,600-foot-high Pico Isabel de Torres mountain, explore the 16th century Fortaleza San Felipe, or visit the Amber Museum, a museum filled with a unique collection of valuable Dominican amber which is semiprecious tree sap that has hardened for millions of years capturing many fossils of plant and insect life.

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands.

These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman's domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded their festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports.

2022 will bring sailings through the Greek Isles. In addition to festivals at sea, in 2019 Sixthman brought their innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and will do the same in Mexico in 2022. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2022 has brought the organization's first foray into immersive Music Camp experiences in partnership with Rock-n-Roll Fantasy Camp.

Train is a multi-GRAMMY and Billboard Award-winning band from San Francisco that has had 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100 list since the release of their debut self-titled album. Train's climb to the top began in 1994, as the original 5-member band tenaciously built a loyal hometown following, leading up to their debut album, released by Columbia in 1998.

The tumbling wordplay of "Meet Virginia'' gave them their first unlikely radio hit and 2001's Drops of Jupiter broke them to multi-platinum status thanks to the double-Grammy Award-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40, has been certified 6x platinum in the US, and earned the 2001 GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Song. The group won another GRAMMY Award in 2011 for their global hit "Hey, Soul Sister'' from their multi-platinum album Save Me, San Francisco.

"Hey, Soul Sister '' was the No.1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Train has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music Awards and dozens of other honors.

They've had 12 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart with their 2014 Bulletproof Picasso reaching No. 4 in 2012 and 2017's a girl a bottle a boat debuting at No. 8. "Play That Song," the lead single from a girl a bottle a boat, went platinum in four countries including the U.S., hit Top 5 on the US iTunes chart, Top 10 at Hot AC radio, and charted at Adult Top 40. Train's highly anticipated 11th studio album, AM Gold, was released on May 20, 2022.

Train frontman, Pat Monahan, partakes in other ventures outside of music, including his award-winning wine portfolio, Save Me, San Francisco Wine Co, which was created in 2011 and has sold over 10 million bottles and won over 100 medals. Proceeds from his wine business support Family House, a San Francisco charity that supports families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Monahan has appeared on television and in film with credits that include the 2021 Hallmark Channel original movie, Christmas in Tahoe, inspired by Train's album of the same name, which he executive produced and starred, Dr. Ken, 90210, CBS's Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., The Voice, American Idol, and The Bachelor.