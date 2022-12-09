Trae Tha Truth Announces The Release of “Feel Like Tha Water'

Critically acclaimed rapper and Houston, TX native TRAE THA TRUTH is pleased to announce the release of the new single "Feel Like Tha Water," out today via ONErpm and available across all DSPs.

The hard-hitting "Feel Like Tha Water" represents the excellence we have come to expect from Tra Tha Truth.

We are happy to welcome Tra Tha Truth into the ONErpm family. in addition to being a prolific recording artist, his philanthropy speaks to the man he is. Being in business with him is an honor, states ONErpm Head of Urban Orlando McGhee.

In addition to a prolific music career, having released eleven solo albums and twenty-six mixtapes, Trae Tha Truth is known for his activism and philanthropy as the founder of both Angel by Nature, a charity aimed at helping the impoverished youth of Texas, and Relief Gang; a non-profit organization initially formed to help the people of Houston and the surrounding areas rebuild their homes, as well as provide shelter, food, and education in the wake of 2017's Hurricane Harvey.

Since forming, the group has expanded to provide aid to people in Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, and other areas affected by natural disasters. Thompson's work has led to him being referred to as Houston's "Hometown Hero", and from 2008 onwards, July 22 has officially been recognized as "Trae Day" in Houston.

ONErpm is a next-generation music company and leader in new revenue opportunities, operating one of the world's largest music distribution platforms and YouTube Multi-Channel Networks. Offering a full suite of services that includes marketing support, supply chain tools, business intelligence, publishing, accounting, and global payment solutions, ONErpm provides the infrastructure needed to help creators and content owners succeed.

As a trusted partner, ONErpm emphasizes transparency in everything it does, from executing a marketing campaign to making payments. ONErpm currently operates in 30 territories across the globe with a staff of over 450, making it one of the fastest-growing independent music companies in the world.

