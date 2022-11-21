Tracey Yarad Releases New Single 'Thing'
"Things" is the first single release from the upcoming album All These Pretty Things.
"Things" is the first single release from the upcoming album All These Pretty Things, from Australian-born, New York based vocalist/pianist Tracey Yarad.
It is a beautiful alchemy - transforming the shocking discovery of her then-husband's affair with one of their eleven godchildren into a truly moving collection of breathtakingly honest and gorgeously sung songs on the the themes of los and abandonment, and the restorative power of music and love.
Following her creative muse to New York City, Tracey turned up in 2017 with one tiny bag of belongings, an Olympus camera, and a cache of dreams, and immediately saturated herself in all the music the city had to offer.
Tracey is a singer whose soulful, incredibly beautiful instrument, and talent for composing heartfelt and evocative songs, has led to invitations to perform all over New York. Keep an ear out for her blues-inflected sound and authentic delivery of her own songs, as well as her unique interpretations of well-known repertoire.
"This album effectively carried me along for a peek into the emotional roller coaster ride described in these songs. From thoughtful resignation to heartbreak, rage acceptance and back again. It's a great production in every aspect, supporting a soulful, steely-eyed storyteller and her defiant determination. I like it when I hear her roar!" - Madeline Peyroux
Listen to the new single here:
November 21, 2022
Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America, Caroline, or Change), who has earned Oscar® nominations for his screenplays for Spielberg’s Lincoln and Munich. Watch the new video featurette now!
Jadu Heart Share New Singles 'Freedom' & 'Blame'
November 21, 2022
'Freedom' provides Jadu Heart’s most singalong chorus to date, a call to arms for those not willing to submit to a rigid life. An escapist anthem, it's no coincidence that it was written during lockdown when the band felt suffocated both physically & musically. The Jaxon Whittington directed music video follows a cowboy.
CHICAGO PARTY AUNT Part Two to Premiere on Netflix in December
November 21, 2022
Inspired by the popular Twitter account, Chicago Party Aunt, the adult animated comedy follows Diane and Daniel as they navigate work, family, romance, and most of all, how to party. The cast includes Lauren Ash, Rory O’Malley, RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley, Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Katie Rich, And Chris Witaske.
VIDEO: OWN Debuts Trailer for A CHRISTMAS FUMBLE Holiday Movie
November 21, 2022
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network reveals the movie trailer for the OWN Holiday movie, “A Christmas Fumble,” the story of a crisis management queen who gets the toughest assignment of her career when she’s asked to handle a breaking scandal for former pro footballer Jordan Davies, who also happens to be a former flame. Watch the video trailer now!
VIKINGS: VALHALLA Season Two to Debut in January on Netflix
November 21, 2022
Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).