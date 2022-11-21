Tracey Yarad Releases New Single 'Thing'

"Things" is the first single release from the upcoming album All These Pretty Things, from Australian-born, New York based vocalist/pianist Tracey Yarad.

It is a beautiful alchemy - transforming the shocking discovery of her then-husband's affair with one of their eleven godchildren into a truly moving collection of breathtakingly honest and gorgeously sung songs on the the themes of los and abandonment, and the restorative power of music and love.

Following her creative muse to New York City, Tracey turned up in 2017 with one tiny bag of belongings, an Olympus camera, and a cache of dreams, and immediately saturated herself in all the music the city had to offer.

Tracey is a singer whose soulful, incredibly beautiful instrument, and talent for composing heartfelt and evocative songs, has led to invitations to perform all over New York. Keep an ear out for her blues-inflected sound and authentic delivery of her own songs, as well as her unique interpretations of well-known repertoire.

"This album effectively carried me along for a peek into the emotional roller coaster ride described in these songs. From thoughtful resignation to heartbreak, rage acceptance and back again. It's a great production in every aspect, supporting a soulful, steely-eyed storyteller and her defiant determination. I like it when I hear her roar!" - Madeline Peyroux

