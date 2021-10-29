Tori Amos Releases New Album 'Ocean to Ocean'

Tori Amos has released her highly anticipated new album Ocean to Ocean today. An album of kinship and love, of emotional and geographical dislocation, the new collection explores environmental concerns, the restraints of the pandemic for those on the cusp of adulthood, empowerment, loss & healing delivered with Tori's trademark urgency and passion.

Purchase the new album here.

Splitting her life between Cornwall, Florida and the road, her songs are written with the act of traveling and observing. As communities around the world suffered the loss of life, live music, travel, and much at all to observe, Tori had a difficult time during the pandemic. Holed up in Cornwall, she hit a place of personal crisis.

Having always been intensely affected by political upheaval in the US, Tori was dismayed by the storming of the Capitol on January 6. Against all odds, that crisis resulted in Ocean to Ocean, Amos' most personal work in years - an album bursting with warmth and connection, with deep roots in her earliest song writing. She descended to an emotional state lower than she had been to for a long time - but the depths became creative, forcing a return to the kind of introspection she recognised from her debut album Little Earthquakes.

A pioneer across multiple platforms, Tori Amos' second book RESISTANCE, a New York Times Bestseller, was released in 2020. Unrepentant Geraldines was her eighth studio album to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 Chart. Her decidedly feminist stage musical The Light Princess debuted at #2 on the Broadway Billboard Chart.

Nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, she was the first major label artist to offer a single for download, has had her songs turned into graphic novels and has produced ground-breaking videos throughout her career. In late 2016 she released the title song "Flicker" to the acclaimed Netflix documentary Audrie and Daisy, addressing issues of high school rape. A noted humanitarian, Tori was the first public voice for RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network), which is the United States' largest anti-sexual assault organization, and continues to be member of its National Leadership Council.

Listen to the new album here: