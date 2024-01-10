Topeka Music Vacations Confirms Expansion Of Leadership Team, Reunion Of Former Sixthman Colleagues

Known for creating the innovative Music Vacation experience loved by guests and artists, Topeka expands with new roles with three lauded colleagues to round out their core leadership team—Anthony Diaz as Chief Operating Officer and Partner, Nicole Steed as Senior Marketing and Community Director, and Rachel Voorhies as Senior Operations Director.

The hiring of Diaz and Voorhies and elevation in role for Steed is a reunion of former colleagues, all having previously worked for or consulted to Sixthman—a company also founded by Topeka CEO & Founder, Andy Levine.

Diaz and Levine's history predates their time at Sixthman, having a longstanding friendship that spans nearly 35 years, beginning when they started, managed and toured in a band together in college. Levine created Sixthman in 2001, and Diaz joined him in 2011. Diaz went on to become CEO in 2016 and led the company until now with his departure to Topeka. Voorhies also joined Sixthman in 2011 where she led Operations and logistics.

Steed served as a strategic consultant to Sixthman before joining Topeka in 2022. Not only did they create their own unique category for the destination concert at sea, their work at Sixthman paved the way for the destination concert concept as a whole. Now, this innovation will continue as the Topeka team expands and the demand for their boutique, no line music vacation experiences grows.

With a close proximity to stunning beaches in Miramar Beach, Florida, each weekend features daytime activities followed by evenings with the largest household names performing on one stage in a uniquely intimate and immersive personal cove setting, aimed to provide attendees with more time spent connecting with friends and family.

“Nicole, Rachel, and Anthony are exemplary leaders who inspire their teams to provide world-class hospitality to our guests, artists, and partners. They are extraordinary individuals whose character and integrity drives all of us to grow as people” - Andy Levine, CEO and Founder, Topeka.

Topeka's 2024 season boasts a stellar lineup of music vacation weekends, including Brandi Carlile's “Mothership Weekend,” Tedeschi Trucks Band's “Sun, Sand and Soul Weekend” and Lauren Daigle's “Kaleidoscope Beach Weekend,” as well as their very own Moon Crush “Pink Moon.” More info and tickets are HERE, with further experiences with high profile artists to be announced soon.