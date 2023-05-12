Toosii Announces U.S. Headline Tour in Support of His Debut Album 'Naujour'

"Favorite Song" - named by Billboard as an early contender for "Song of the Summer 2023 - hit No. 1 on the Billboard Rap Streaming Songs & Hot Rap Songs chart, entered the top 10 of Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs tally and is currently in the top 10 at rhythm radio. Combined global streams of the song have surpassed 112 million while the audio has been featured in over three million global TikTok creations, earning more than 28 million combined views. Praising the remix with Khalid, HYPEBEAST said, "An R&B song reflecting on the woes of heartbreak, the resulting collaboration is a series of layered, drawn-out vocals, subtly punctuated with the tapping of drums." Pre-order / pre-save NAUJOUR HERE. Born Nau'Jour Lazier Grainger in Syracuse, NY, Toosii tells jarringly honest tales of street life and lost love, detailing his journey from a lost kid surrounded by tragedy to a national sensation full of promise. Now based in Raleigh, NC, the 23-year-old was hailed by Complex as "One of music's brightest stars" and Teen Vogue said, "if you're not in his orbit yet, you need to tap in." Ebony noted, "[Toosii] shows a vulnerability in his music which he embraces wholeheartedly." Khalid, who has been called a "pop prodigy" by Rolling Stone has been streamed globally over 30 billion times across all partners. In 2017, he released his GRAMMY® nominated debut album, American Teen. His sophomore album, Free Spirit, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was declared a New York Times "Critic's Pick," TIME named Khalid one of the "Most Influential People of 2019." He has collaborated with some of music's biggest stars including his No. 1 singles "Love Lies" (with Normani), "Eastside" (with Halsey and Benny Blanco) as well as hits with artists Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Marshmello and more. Khalid will be touring North America with Ed Sheeran this summer. Toosii: NAUJOUR TOUR 7/26 - San Francisco, CA - The Midway 7/27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern 7/30 - Las Vegas, NV - - House of Blues 7/31 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren 8/3 - Dallas, TX - - - South Side Ballroom 8/5 - Houston, TX - - - House of Blues 8/6 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore 8/8 - Nashville, TN - - Marathon Music Works 8/10 - Raleigh, NC - - - The Ritz 8/11 - Charlotte, NC - - The Fillmore 8/15 - Atlanta, GA - - - Tabernacle 8/17 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live 8/19 - Orlando, FL - - - The Beacham 8/21 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore 8/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore 8/24 - Toronto, ON - - HISTORY 8/25 - Boston, MA - - - Citizens House of Blues 8/27 - New York, NY - - Palladium Times Square 8/29 - Detroit, MI - - - The Fillmore 8/31 - Chicago, IL - - - House of Blues 9/2 - St. Louis, MO - - The Pageant 9/3 - Indianapolis, IN - - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre