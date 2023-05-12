Toosii Announces U.S. Headline Tour in Support of His Debut Album 'Naujour'

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Thursday, May 11 at 10AM local time until 10PM local time.
Toosii announced a summer U.S. headline tour, in support of his debut album, NAUJOUR. The Toosii: NAUJOUR TOUR, which will be produced by Live Nation, will kick off on July 26 at The Midway in San Francisco and include shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles (July 27), The Ritz in Raleigh, NC (August 10) and Palladium Times Square in New York City (August 27). See below for itinerary.
Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Thursday, May 11 at 10AM local time until 10PM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 12, at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.com.
NAUJOUR includes Toosii's RIAA Gold-certified smash hit "Favorite Song," which is currently No. 11* on the Billboard Hot 100. Multi-Platinum global superstar Khalid teamed up with Toosii on a remix of the track and appears in the accompanying video, which was released today.
The visual features Toosii and Khalid performing in breathtaking natural settings. After traversing magnificent desert dunes with a horse, Toosii comes upon Khalid in a vibrant field of poppies. As the day passes, the sun sets majestically and gives way to night. View HERE. The video was directed by Toosii's frequent collaborator Joan Pabon and Logan Fields (Rod Wave, Syd).
