Toosii Announces U.S. Headline Tour in Support of His Debut Album 'Naujour'

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Thursday, May 11 at 10AM local time until 10PM local time.

Toosii announced a summer U.S. headline tour, in support of his debut album, NAUJOUR. The Toosii: NAUJOUR TOUR, which will be produced by Live Nation, will kick off on July 26 at The Midway in San Francisco and include shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles (July 27), The Ritz in Raleigh, NC (August 10) and Palladium Times Square in New York City (August 27). See below for itinerary.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Thursday, May 11 at 10AM local time until 10PM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 12, at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.com.

NAUJOUR includes Toosii's RIAA Gold-certified smash hit "Favorite Song," which is currently No. 11* on the Billboard Hot 100. Multi-Platinum global superstar Khalid teamed up with Toosii on a remix of the track and appears in the accompanying video, which was released today.

The visual features Toosii and Khalid performing in breathtaking natural settings. After traversing magnificent desert dunes with a horse, Toosii comes upon Khalid in a vibrant field of poppies. As the day passes, the sun sets majestically and gives way to night. View HERE. The video was directed by Toosii's frequent collaborator Joan Pabon and Logan Fields (Rod Wave, Syd).

"Favorite Song" - named by Billboard as an early contender for "Song of the Summer 2023 - hit No. 1 on the Billboard Rap Streaming Songs & Hot Rap Songs chart, entered the top 10 of Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs tally and is currently in the top 10 at rhythm radio. Combined global streams of the song have surpassed 112 million while the audio has been featured in over three million global TikTok creations, earning more than 28 million combined views.

Praising the remix with Khalid, HYPEBEAST said, "An R&B song reflecting on the woes of heartbreak, the resulting collaboration is a series of layered, drawn-out vocals, subtly punctuated with the tapping of drums." Pre-order / pre-save NAUJOUR HERE.

Born Nau'Jour Lazier Grainger in Syracuse, NY, Toosii tells jarringly honest tales of street life and lost love, detailing his journey from a lost kid surrounded by tragedy to a national sensation full of promise. Now based in Raleigh, NC, the 23-year-old was hailed by Complex as "One of music's brightest stars" and Teen Vogue said, "if you're not in his orbit yet, you need to tap in." Ebony noted, "[Toosii] shows a vulnerability in his music which he embraces wholeheartedly."

Khalid, who has been called a "pop prodigy" by Rolling Stone has been streamed globally over 30 billion times across all partners. In 2017, he released his GRAMMY® nominated debut album, American Teen.

His sophomore album, Free Spirit, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was declared a New York Times "Critic's Pick," TIME named Khalid one of the "Most Influential People of 2019." He has collaborated with some of music's biggest stars including his No. 1 singles "Love Lies" (with Normani), "Eastside" (with Halsey and Benny Blanco) as well as hits with artists Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Marshmello and more. Khalid will be touring North America with Ed Sheeran this summer.

Toosii: NAUJOUR TOUR

7/26 - San Francisco, CA - The Midway

7/27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

7/30 - Las Vegas, NV - - House of Blues

7/31 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

8/3 - Dallas, TX - - - South Side Ballroom

8/5 - Houston, TX - - - House of Blues

8/6 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

8/8 - Nashville, TN - - Marathon Music Works

8/10 - Raleigh, NC - - - The Ritz

8/11 - Charlotte, NC - - The Fillmore

8/15 - Atlanta, GA - - - Tabernacle

8/17 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

8/19 - Orlando, FL - - - The Beacham

8/21 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

8/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

8/24 - Toronto, ON - - HISTORY

8/25 - Boston, MA - - - Citizens House of Blues

8/27 - New York, NY - - Palladium Times Square

8/29 - Detroit, MI - - - The Fillmore

8/31 - Chicago, IL - - - House of Blues

9/2 - St. Louis, MO - - The Pageant

9/3 - Indianapolis, IN - - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Photo Credit: Gunner Stahl


