Toni Cornell Covers SUICIDE's 'Surrender' With Haunting Music Video

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Toni Cornell has shared a cover of Suicide's 1988 single 'Surrender,' along with a haunting, supernatural new music video that's out just in time for Halloween.

Originally created by NYC synth-punk duo Suicide (Alan Vega, Martin Rev) and produced by Ric Ocasek of the Cars, 'Surrender' is one of the group's most iconic songs that remains culturally significant nearly 40 years later. Toni's rendition feels revitalized and fresh, channeling the modern alt-pop sound she's fine-tuned while honoring the foundation of the original version. The cover was a passion project that came together organically with her friends and collaborators, Jakob Armstrong and Enzo Malaspina. Jakob produced 'Surrender,' while Enzo sang back-up vocals, and they both worked together on the arrangement.

The accompanying Una Smoole-directed music video plays into the subtle eeriness of 'Surrender.' While a love song at its core, the organ-like synth instrumentals add a haunting quality to the track. Toni's music video feeds into this with spooky visuals like candle-lit shrines, blood splatter, and ghostly apparitions.

A young singer-songwriter with a hypnotic voice and a sharp pen, Toni Cornell's rise to stardom is both long-awaited and inevitable. Starting as a poet, Cornell's strength lies in her storytelling, made even more visceral by her outstanding, next-level voice. Her debut song 'Far Away Places,' a 2019 self-written track that she penned at just twelve years old, became the basis for an award-winning short film of the same name. Since then, she's garnered online attention for her series of vocally stunning covers–including 'God Only Knows' by The Beach Boys, 'Nothing Compares 2 U' by Prince, which she performed on The Tonight Show and The Late Late Show, and Pearl Jam's 'Black,' recorded for 2020's virtual Lollapalooza. Her cover of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' also raised over 60k US dollars through streams and downloads, which she donated to the International Rescue Committee. This led to her becoming the youngest ambassador for the IRC alongside stars like Meryl Streep, George Clooney, John Legend, Natalie Portman, Mia Farrow, and Rami Malek.

In 2024, Cornell quietly started releasing music: '

,' her first original song in five years, followed by '' and '' in 2025. She steps into the world of contemporary bedroom pop with an edge; her new sound incorporates vibrant synths and guitars with the same ethereal vocals and candid lyrics she has honed since her childhood. Read more about Toni in recent interviews with Teen Vogue

Photo Credit: Carianne Older









Photo Credit: Carianne Older

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