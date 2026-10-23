Hailee Steinfeld Performs The Cars' 'Magic' for DISNEY'S HEXED

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A newly recorded version of The Cars' hit song 'Magic' performed by Hailee Steinfeld, who voices the lead character Billie Doe in Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming original animated adventure 'Disney's Hexed,' is available now on all streaming services. In addition, the 'Disney's Hexed' Spotify playlist including Steinfeld's rendition of 'Magic' and several needle drops that appear in the upcoming film is now live. Listen to the playlist here.

The complete 'Disney's Hexed' Official Soundtrack, featuring an original score composed by Kris Bowers ('The Wild Robot') and Steinfeld's new version of 'Magic,' will be released November 20.

In Walt Disney Animation Studios' all-new magical coming-of-age saga, 'Disney's Hexed,' an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her out of suburbia and into a spectacle-filled journey through a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever. Walton Goggins voices Beef Roger Crummchuk, a reclusive, magical three-eyed cat who forges an uneasy alliance with Billie and Alice, while two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste, a sinister figure who will stop at nothing to maintain her power in perpetuity over Hexe. The voice cast also includes Henry Winkler, Dan Stevens, Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry.

Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand; co-directed by Josie Trinidad; produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino; and written by Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, 'Disney's Hexed' features an original score by Kris Bowers and opens exclusively in theaters November 25, 2026.





Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 12 Hrs 45 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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