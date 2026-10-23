Hailee Steinfeld Performs The Cars' 'Magic' for DISNEY'S HEXED
The song appears on the film's official soundtrack, composed by Kris Bowers and set for release alongside the animated adventure.
A newly recorded version of The Cars' hit song 'Magic' performed by Hailee Steinfeld, who voices the lead character Billie Doe in Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming original animated adventure 'Disney's Hexed,' is available now on all streaming services. In addition, the 'Disney's Hexed' Spotify playlist including Steinfeld's rendition of 'Magic' and several needle drops that appear in the upcoming film is now live. Listen to the playlist here.
The complete 'Disney's Hexed' Official Soundtrack, featuring an original score composed by Kris Bowers ('The Wild Robot') and Steinfeld's new version of 'Magic,' will be released November 20.
In Walt Disney Animation Studios' all-new magical coming-of-age saga, 'Disney's Hexed,' an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her out of suburbia and into a spectacle-filled journey through a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever. Walton Goggins voices Beef Roger Crummchuk, a reclusive, magical three-eyed cat who forges an uneasy alliance with Billie and Alice, while two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste, a sinister figure who will stop at nothing to maintain her power in perpetuity over Hexe. The voice cast also includes Henry Winkler, Dan Stevens, Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry.
Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand; co-directed by Josie Trinidad; produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino; and written by Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, 'Disney's Hexed' features an original score by Kris Bowers and opens exclusively in theaters November 25, 2026.
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