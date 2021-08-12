Ton-Up Inc. Launches New Music Website

Ton-Up, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of tonuprecords.com, a new website dedicated exclusively to the company's music releases. Founded in 2006 in partnership with music industry veteran Gary S. Monroe's Monroe Entertainment Records Group, the company released MTV "Battle for Ozzfest" runners-up, Guilt by Association's debut album, "Living in Silence," and an EP, "Trial & Error."

The company has released catalog titles from Eddie Star's work in the 90s (Generation Zero, Live From Hollywood). In 2015, Ton-Up, Inc discontinued the Monroe Entertainment Records Group imprint and released Star's side-project, JoyBox, Informal Deviance (13 Sexational Songs). Since 2016, the company has moved into new media, film, and Creative Services. "With so many new and exciting projects, it has become imperative that we separate our businesses so that music fans and clients for our creative services are not confused as to what we do," said musician, Creative Director and President Eddie Star.

Recent projects include Creative Direction for Actor, Writer, and Director Philip Paul Kelly's "Rockquiem For A Wrestler," a new website celebrating the legacy of Albert Capraro for the late Fashion Designer's company Albert Capraro, Inc, and two short films, "The Center of the Universe (2018)," and "The Silver Lining (2020)."

The corporate home for Ton-Up, Inc will remain on the tonupinc.com domain with a new site currently in development.