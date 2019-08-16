Tommy Stinson Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Third Side Music

Tommy Stinson has signed a worldwide deal with Third Side Music, as first reported by Billboard.

Bassist of The Replacements, front man/guitarist of Bash & Pop, and longtime member of Guns N' Roses, Tommy Stinson is a definitive figure in rock that is still very much active to this day.

"I still remember the day I bought The Replacements' Pleased To Meet Me as a teenager," says Third Side co-founder Patrick Curley. "In our books, Tommy is one of the most iconic musicians out there, and we are so honored to welcome him and his legacy to the TSM family".

"Wow. Any company that works this hard for you before the ink is even dry is highly recommended by me," says Stinson.

Stinson joins Third Side's roster of BadBadNotGood, Courtney Barnett, Flying Lotus, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Blonde Redhead, SOFI TUKKER, Broods, Kurt Vile, The Cinematic Orchestra, and more.

Founded in 2005, Third Side Music is the 100% independently owned music publisher based in Los Angeles and Montreal with worldwide reach.





