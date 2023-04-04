Tomato Flower Share Hallucinatory Art-rock Single 'Destroyer'

Tomato Flower released a hallucinatory piece of art rock called "Destroyer." The Baltimore quartet have developed the uncanny psychedelia of 2022's Gold Arc and Construction EPs to give space to something more raw and immediate.

Interwoven guitars and pulsing rhythms collide like a struggle between the shadow world and the waking world, while the vocals shift between screaming and insistent melody as they spin an oblique narrative of nighttime paranoia and distress.

About the song, singer/guitarist Jamison Murphy says: "Destroyer came out all at once in a period of sleeplessness and turmoil and then was sharpened through collaboration. It's about seeing shadow people, but there's a reversal, and the speaker becomes possessed, becomes the destroyer"

The video was directed by the band's Austyn Wohlers, who was inspired by Pylon's music video for "Beep," and features a solitary Jamison traversing the empty streets and basements of Baltimore.

Stay tuned for more Tomato Flower this year and beyond! Listen to the new single here:

Photo by Missy Malouff