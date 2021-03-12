Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tom Zanetti Drops Official Video for 'Didn't Know'

His first single of the new year, the release marks what is no doubt the beginning of a strong run for Zanetti, hitting 2021 with intent.

Mar. 12, 2021  
Platinum-selling polymath Tom Zanetti drops official video for new hit single 'Didn't Know'. Filmed in a leafy greater-London estate, the video is a typically lavish Zanetti affair. One that showcases both his traditional, gentlemanly class and contemporary charm with effortless poise.

Combining soaring diva vocals, Zanetti's rapid-fire flow and a deep, brooding bassline, 'Didn't Know' is a slick house cut that's been crafted with the dancefloor in mind. His first single of the new year, the release marks what is no doubt the beginning of a strong run for Zanetti, hitting 2021 with intent.

Bursting onto the scene as a club promoter in his native Leeds, Tom Zanetti has since risen to the upper echelons of British music, amassing hundreds of millions of Spotify streams across his back catalogue, scoring a platinum-selling record with single 'You Want Me' and has countless sold-out international tours and festival headline slots under his belt. The musically minded entrepreneur now runs a handful of festivals and owns one of his hometowns leading premiere nightclubs: 'Dollhouse VIP', whilst also being the brain behind another of the nation's leading underground dance promotions 'Sleepin' Is Cheatin'.

A club-ready rap-house crossover heater, 'Didn't Know' is Tom Zanetti at his bold and brilliant best, and the Ibiza regular and UK club icon is far from done yet.

Listen here:


