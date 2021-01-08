Tom Speight Shares New Track 'Everything's Waiting For You'

Today, London-based artist Tom Speight releases "Everything's Waiting For You" via Nettwerk Records. This is the first single taken from his forthcoming album released in the autumn of 2021.

Using a selection of synths, different piano sounds and guitar delays to create "Everything's Waiting For You," the track crosses between Tom's delicate acoustic sound to a bigger sonic palette showcased on the upcoming new record.

Track available from all major digital retailers here.

On the track, Tom says - "Co-produced by Rich Turvey (Blossoms) and I in Rak Studios in August. This was a huge song for the album because it defined what the message is of the album in one song. I wrote it on my own the week before lockdown hit in the UK unaware what the future would hold.. it's about taking on the world with your loved ones and not looking back."

A driven talent, Tom Speight has released a string of well-received EPs and a full-length album since 2014, amassing over 160m streams on Spotify and over 6m on Apple Music so far. He undoubtedly radiates positivity. For that, in part, he has his fans to thank - millions of them, all over the world. In Brazil, they sent his song "Little Love" to No.1. In Germany, they chose him to serenade contestants on the TV show The Bachelor. Everywhere he goes, his dedicated fans sell out his headline shows. Tom continues to gain strong support at BBC Radio 2 with 6 consecutive singles playlisted, National TV performances, and a selection of festival appearances including Glastonbury.

Stay tuned for more news from Tom Speight over the coming months.

Listen here: