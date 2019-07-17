Todd Snider Extends 2019 Tour, Reveals Special Guest Ramblin' Jack Elliott

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Todd Snider has extended his 2019 tour throughout the remainder of the year, bringing with him special guest Ramblin' Jack Elliott on select dates.

The exclusive western tour will hit cities such as Albuquerque, NM; Boulder, CO;Flagstaff, AZ; Los Angeles, CA; New Braunfels, TX; Portland, OR; Salt Lake City,UT; and San Francisco, CA, among others.

The "ace word guy" (Rolling Stone) will be joined by the folk songwriting and signing legend Ramblin' Jack Elliott, who was recently featured in the Netflix documentary"Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martine Scorsese" that was added to the streaming service in June 2019.

Snider and Elliott have been friends for years, but this is the first time the two have ever toured together.

"Ramblin' Jack Elliott is without question the most important folk singer to ever live," notes Snider.

After having multiple, lucid dreams about the late country music icon Johnny Cash, Snider decided to record his newly released album, Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3. The 12-track project, recorded at the historic Cash Cabin Studio, features background vocals byJason Isbell and Snider playing every instrument on the record. The album is out now and available everywhere music is bought or streamed.

For more information on Todd Snider's 2019 tour dates or the Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3, visit https://toddsnider.net/tour/.

Todd Snider 2019 Tour Dates:

Oct. 10 / Boulder, CO / Boulder Theater*

Oct. 11 / Beaver Creek, CO / Vilar Performing Arts Center*

Oct. 13 / Fort Collins, CO / Washington's*

Oct. 14 / Salt Lake City, UT / The Commonwealth Room *

Oct. 16 / Seattle, WA / Neptune*

Oct. 17 / Eugene, OR / Soreng Theater*

Oct. 18 / Portland, OR / Revolution Hall*

Oct. 19 / Grants Pass, OR / Rogue Theatre*

Oct. 22 / Eureka, CA / Arkley Center for the Performing Arts*

Oct. 23 / San Francisco, CA / Great American Music Hall*

Oct. 24 / Santa Cruz, CA / Rio Theatre*

Oct. 25 / Livermore, CA/ Bankhead Theater*

Oct. 27 / San Juan Capistrano, CA / The Coach House

Oct. 28 / Los Angeles, CA / El Rey Theatre

Oct. 29 / Solana Beach, CA / Belly Up

Oct. 30 / Flagstaff, AZ / The Orpheum Theater

Nov. 1 / Albuquerque, NM / Bank of America Theatre

Nov. 3 / Fort Smith, AR / Majestic

Dec. 8 - 11 / Tomball, TX / Main Street Crossing

Dec. 13-14 / New Braunfels, TX / Gruene Hall

* with special guest Ramblin' Jack Elliott

Photo credit: Stacie Huckeba





Related Articles View More Music Stories