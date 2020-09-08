Todd Rundgren Releases First Single 'Espionage' from Upcoming Album
The new album is called "Space Force."
Following his critically-acclaimed album of collaborations, White Knight, released in 2017 on Cleopatra Records, rock legend Todd Rundgren is releasing a new single "Espionage" from his forthcoming album Space Force. In contrast to its futuristic title, Rundgren returns to the days of yesteryear when artists would release several singles first before releasing an "album," or collection of singles. Thus, Space Force will be released to digital platforms as individual singles, each with its own unique artwork, every 3 or 4 weeks with the entire album coming in early 2021.
First up is a song as adventurous as Space Force suggests, the ambitious collaboration "Espionage" with Muslim hip hop artist Narcy.
"The song is actually an orphan of White Knight. Narcy and I began the colab in the final days of that album and we couldn't get it finished in time, so in a sense it's the first song of Space Force." - Todd Rundgren
Keep an eye out for more Space Force singles including collaborations with Weezer's Rivers Cuomo and idiosyncratic pop stars Sparks as well as a video for "Espionage."
