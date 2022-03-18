Toby Romeo Reveals New Single 'Devils Cup'

Marking his first solo single of the year, young DJ and producer Toby Romeo returns to the release trenches with heady new offering 'Devils Cup'. The latest directly follows his January collaboration with Keanu Silva and SACHA on deep house hit 'Hopeless Heart', with over 2 million Spotify streams gained in just a little over a month. Gearing Romeo for his biggest year yet, 'Devils Cup' is now available to stream across all platforms via Virgin Records.

Kicking off with a hypnotic vocal cut and driving rhythm from the start, 'Devils Cup' showcases Toby Romeo's stunning production prowess. Taking listeners into a lush soundscape, the propelling sonic gem features palpably raw, textured synths paired with an irresistible groove. Primed to take over dance floors, 'Devils Cup' swells with a pulsating bass and atmospherically entrancing production elements. Sporting high energy sensibilities and a propulsive flair, Romeo's latest endeavor serves a sound that'll leave one wanting more from the talent.

Quickly becoming one of the most promising young dance acts in the world, 21-year-old Salzburg native Toby Romeo has captured the attention of dance music fans all over with his own signature sound. Kickstarting his DJ career at just 13 years old, the young talent quickly gained traction across Europe with release-after-release. Thanks in part to his friend, German dance music icon Felix Jaehn, Romeo has made massive strides in a very short period of time within the music industry.

The budding producer opened 2021 with another collaboration alongside Jaehn, 'Where The Lights Are Low' with FAULHABER, a smash hit that's already racked over 90,000,000 streams and garnered stellar remixes from Mike Williams and TCTS. Continuing his hot streak throughout 2021, the young producer revealed multiple captivating singles such as 'Oh Lord' feat. Deve and 'Reminds Me Of You' feat. Moss Kena as well as delivering a multitude of stellar remixes for the likes of Nicky Romero, Joel Corry and David Guetta, Clean Bandit and Topic & Galantis, and Hook N Sling.

Starting the year with a bang, the young Austrian talent kicked off 2022 with his powerful January collaboration with Keanu Silva and SACHA 'Hopeless Heart'. Commanding nearly 3 million monthly Spotify listeners, Toby Romeo continues to position himself for another year of domination with each subsequent release.

Serving as another stellar example of Toby Romeo's infectious sound design, 'Devils Cup' further cements the DJ and producer as one of dance music's finest rising talents. With more singles to come throughout the year, fans can expect to see Romeo's unique style take the reigns on dance floors and stages across the world.

Listen to the new single here: