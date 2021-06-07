Toadies Announce 25th Anniversary 'Rubberneck' Tour

Toadies will hit the road this fall to mark the 25th anniversary of their platinum-selling debut Rubberneck. Technically it is the set's 27th anniversary, but who's counting?

Covid cancelled all the band's tour dates and the Rubberneck 25th anniversary run will be the first Toadies shows played since December 2019.

Toadies guitarist Clark Vogeler looks forward to touring again as live music starts opening the doors post pandemic : "I recall seeing the White Stripes play live five days after 9/11 and it was one of the most cathartic music experiences I've had. It was simply healing to see live loud Rock and Roll after such a troubling week. I imagine it will be a similar experience for music fans to get out again and see their favorite bands live, just as it will be for me when I get to see my faves again. As much as anything though, I miss playing music with these three guys and can't wait to do it again so I'm really looking forward to the tour."Bassist Doni Blair adds "Its scary, exciting and don't forget... scary but someone has to go out and show people that, because vaccines work, things might be able to go back to some sort of normalcy."

To properly celebrate Rubberneck's 25th anniversary Toadies will be playing the album from start to finish. Front man Vaden Todd Lewis talks about the album's longevity saying "I've said it a hundred times, but when we made this record I never expected anything like the reception it received, and am always blown away by the way the fans have kept it going" he adds " I can't wait to get back out there and get loud again! Although I also have a bit of trepidation built in from being isolated for so long. The guys are all itching to get back out on the road after not playing together for so long."

Fellow Texans, Reverend Horton Heat are on all dates and will play their Al Jourgensen produced Liquor in the Front in it's entirety. Formed by Mike Wiebe and Rob Marchant of the Riverboat Gamblers and Zach Blair of Rise Against, Drakulas support the first leg of the tour. LA based psychedelic rockers Frankie and the Witch Fingers support West Coast dates, while 90's cowpunks Nashville Pussy support the tour's last leg.