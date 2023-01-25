Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tissa Rahim Debuts Soulful Acoustic Retelling of Heartbreak In 'Done, Done, Done'

Tissa Rahim Debuts Soulful Acoustic Retelling of Heartbreak In 'Done, Done, Done'

“Done, Done, Done” is available now.

Jan. 25, 2023  

Powerful vocals accompanied by heartfelt acoustic expressions are what make Vancouver's Tissa Rahim's newest single, "Done, Done, Done" such a gem.

Tissa's emotional dumping about a one-way relationship comes off as an authentic and empowering anthem as a slew of seasoned musicians paint the canvas for a soulful retelling.

Featuring Berlin's own Dominique Fricot, Tissa and Dominique approach the idea of processing heartbreak and manipulation, bringing each respective artist's own experiences into the studio as they produced this smashing retro-soul single. Tissa's vocals on "Done, Done, Done" can be affectionately compared to the love child of Amy Winehouse and Corrine Bailey Rae's stylizations.

Tissa is known as the Persian Powerhouse, but more appropriately as the established West Coast musician with a 40-city North American tour under her belt. With a slew of venues under her belt, Tissa has seen stages such as House of Blues in New Orleans, The Gramercy Theater in New York, and Vancouver's quintessential jazz and soul club, Guilt and Co.

Recently listed as 24 Magazine's "24 under 24," Tissa's collaborators include producers such as 100 Monkey's Jackson Rathbone. As a solo artist, Tissa has found a unique ability to express herself freely, exploring Tissa's natural divination in Soul/R&B, infusing it with traditional Persian music - repeating a generations-long family tradition.

Since 2019, Rahim has built up an enticing catalog as a solo artist, consisting of digital releases, videos, and collaborations with artists in Vancouver and beyond. Fresh off of a West Coast tour, Tissa is back in the studio recording original music, funded by Creative BC, FACTOR, and SOCAN.

"Done, Done, Done" is available now. Listen here:



Rock Autism To Partner With Center For Learning Unlimited For Neurodiversity In Entertainm Photo
Rock Autism To Partner With Center For Learning Unlimited For Neurodiversity In Entertainment Benefit Concert
SonMax Music announced the Founder of Rock Autism, Max Muscato, is now launching a tour for Autism Acceptance and will feature an exclusive night of live music also featuring Dave Nolf Band at The Hotel Cafe Los Angeles on February 5th that will also benefit The Center For Learning Unlimited's Brainstorm Productions in Torrance, California.
Mel Blue Announce Debut LP & Share Single Best Me Photo
Mel Blue Announce Debut LP & Share Single 'Best Me'
Along with the news of the album, they unveiled an intoxicating groove “Best Me.” Written with friend and frequent collaborator, Lola Scott, the new song explores the darker side of relationships with a breezy chorus over bouncing basslines and churning beats that sample gospel choir vocals.
Insomniac Unveils Stacked Lineup For 3rd Edition Of Beyond Wonderland Photo
Insomniac Unveils Stacked Lineup For 3rd Edition Of Beyond Wonderland
Lineup highlights include performances from venerated electronic dance music creative forces such as the U.K.-based dubstep pioneer Zomboy, the balaclava-clad Malaa, L.A. native NGHTMRE, burgeoning British trailblazer James Hype, and drum and bass maestro Sub Focus. Check out how you can get tickets!
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Hit 1 Billion Streams with I’m Good (Blue) Photo
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Hit 1 Billion Streams with 'I’m Good (Blue)'
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha have hit an incredible 1 billion streams worldwide with their #1 mega-hit single ‘I’m Good (Blue)’. In the same week that ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ reached top spot in both the US Top 40 and Dance Radio charts, the single has hit spectacular new sales milestones around the world.

From This Author - Michael Major


Neil Patrick Harris Returns as 'Barney Stinson' in HOW I MET YOUR FATHERNeil Patrick Harris Returns as 'Barney Stinson' in HOW I MET YOUR FATHER
January 24, 2023

Neil Patrick Harris is returning as his How I Met Your Mother character 'Barney Stinson' in season two of How I Met Your Father. Harris will seemingly play a pivotal role in the spinoff's second season. Series creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger revealed that Harris will be around for more episodes.
Mel Blue Announce Debut LP & Share Single 'Best Me'Mel Blue Announce Debut LP & Share Single 'Best Me'
January 24, 2023

Along with the news of the album, they unveiled an intoxicating groove “Best Me.” Written with friend and frequent collaborator, Lola Scott, the new song explores the darker side of relationships with a breezy chorus over bouncing basslines and churning beats that sample gospel choir vocals.
Joe Kenda Returns to ID with HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVEJoe Kenda Returns to ID with HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE
January 24, 2023

In HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE, Lt. Joe Kenda trades in his own case files to bring viewers astounding investigations from across the country, with each episode profiling a different homicide detective whose tireless efforts helped bring justice for the victim. Check out episode descriptions now!
Insomniac Unveils Stacked Lineup For 3rd Edition Of Beyond Wonderland At The GorgeInsomniac Unveils Stacked Lineup For 3rd Edition Of Beyond Wonderland At The Gorge
January 24, 2023

Lineup highlights include performances from venerated electronic dance music creative forces such as the U.K.-based dubstep pioneer Zomboy, the balaclava-clad Malaa, L.A. native NGHTMRE, burgeoning British trailblazer James Hype, and drum and bass maestro Sub Focus. Check out how you can get tickets!
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Hit 1 Billion Streams with Global Smash 'I'm Good (Blue)'David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Hit 1 Billion Streams with Global Smash 'I'm Good (Blue)'
January 24, 2023

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha have hit an incredible 1 billion streams worldwide with their #1 mega-hit single ‘I’m Good (Blue)’. In the same week that ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ reached top spot in both the US Top 40 and Dance Radio charts, the single has hit spectacular new sales milestones around the world.
share