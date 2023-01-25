Tissa Rahim Debuts Soulful Acoustic Retelling of Heartbreak In 'Done, Done, Done'

Powerful vocals accompanied by heartfelt acoustic expressions are what make Vancouver's Tissa Rahim's newest single, "Done, Done, Done" such a gem.

Tissa's emotional dumping about a one-way relationship comes off as an authentic and empowering anthem as a slew of seasoned musicians paint the canvas for a soulful retelling.

Featuring Berlin's own Dominique Fricot, Tissa and Dominique approach the idea of processing heartbreak and manipulation, bringing each respective artist's own experiences into the studio as they produced this smashing retro-soul single. Tissa's vocals on "Done, Done, Done" can be affectionately compared to the love child of Amy Winehouse and Corrine Bailey Rae's stylizations.

Tissa is known as the Persian Powerhouse, but more appropriately as the established West Coast musician with a 40-city North American tour under her belt. With a slew of venues under her belt, Tissa has seen stages such as House of Blues in New Orleans, The Gramercy Theater in New York, and Vancouver's quintessential jazz and soul club, Guilt and Co.

Recently listed as 24 Magazine's "24 under 24," Tissa's collaborators include producers such as 100 Monkey's Jackson Rathbone. As a solo artist, Tissa has found a unique ability to express herself freely, exploring Tissa's natural divination in Soul/R&B, infusing it with traditional Persian music - repeating a generations-long family tradition.

Since 2019, Rahim has built up an enticing catalog as a solo artist, consisting of digital releases, videos, and collaborations with artists in Vancouver and beyond. Fresh off of a West Coast tour, Tissa is back in the studio recording original music, funded by Creative BC, FACTOR, and SOCAN.

"Done, Done, Done" is available now. Listen here: