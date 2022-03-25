Tinlicker Remix Dom Dolla & Mansionair's 'Strangers'

Dutch electronic outfit Tinlicker have remixed the Dom Dolla and Mansionair single 'Strangers', out 25th March.

Tapping into a melodic trance sound that's ripe with emotion, the Tinlicker remix of 'Strangers' is the most moving version of the track to date. It follows Nora En Pure's rousing big room rework, a retro synth reimagining from Flight Facilities, and tech-heavy edit from Will Clarke.

Speaking about the remix, Tinlicker says: "Such an immense pleasure to rework this belter of a Dom Dolla tune, hope you like it."

Dom Dolla's final release of 2021, the original has quickly become a certified club hit, amassing upwards of 4 million streams on Spotify alone. The track's official cinematic video was shot on and around the sun-kissed beaches of Cape Town, South Africa by renowned filmmaker Emilie Badenhorst (6black ft. Khalid 'Seasons'). Earlier this month, Dom announced his return to North America playing major venues and festivals including Coachella, Red Rocks, Ultra Music Festival, Marquee Dayclub, and Ubbi Dubbi Festival this Spring.

Hailing from the city of Utrecht, Tinlicker formed in 2012 and is made up of Micha Heyboer and Jordi van Achthoven. In the decade since they have released music on labels such as Anjunadeep, mau5trap, Astralwerks, and Armada, as well as performing at the likes of Mysteryland, Creamfields, Tomorrowland, and Ultra.

The final 'Strangers' remix gives us yet another take on this truly special dance track.

Listen to the new remix here: