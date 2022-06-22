Tim Baker (Hey Rosetta!) Shares New Single 'Some Day'

Tim Baker, internationally celebrated singer/songwriter, award winning indie-rock band-leader (Hey Rosetta!), and 2020 JUNO award 'Songwriter of The Year' nominee, returns with a start of summertime song buoyant with piano, horns and vocal harmonies that is a truly free and easy song for your heart.

"As a living human being, I've always enjoyed upbeat pop shuffles full of heartfelt lyrics and playful countermelodies," says Tim. "The 'song' just sort of fell out - one of those easy writes that rushes out and requires only light editing. As soon as I played it with my friends Ben Whiteley and Phil Melanson, and we sunk into that shuffle, and they wailed those falsetto backups there in Ben's garage, I couldn't wait to record this and get it out into the world.

It's very simply about the desire to start again someday, somewhere new, where you can be a better version of yourself, and live a fuller, richer, truer life than what you are currently living."

Ever-expanding his vast skill set, Tim recently partnered with longtime friends and producers/writers in Jordan Canning and Adam Christie (Schitts Creek, Baroness Von Sketch Show) to film some comedic skits centered on his return to music.

"I had the pleasure of working with my dear friends Jordan Canning & Adam Christie," says Tim. "We put together a series of sketches filmed in Toronto. You'll see me awaken from my covid stupor, endeavor to become relevant, fit, road ready, all the while surrounded by incredible comedic actors and usually dressed ridiculously. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did filming them. Keep an eye out on YouTube for the full series."

Tim recently previewed the new single and video for "Lucky Few," the first new music since Tim's acclaimed 2019 debut solo album, Forever Overhead (voted "Folk Album Of The Year" by Exclaim! And Album of The Year in 2019 by CBCMusic) and its companion EPs.

Tim has a select few announced and on sale dates currently, including a headline Massey Hall show on December 9.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming Tour Dates

JULY

22-23 - Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Fest

AUGUST

04 - Sydney, NS @ Makin' Waves Music Festival

SEPTEMBER

17 - Nashville, TN @ Americanafest

DECEMBER

08 - London, ON @ London Music Hall

09 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall