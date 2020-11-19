Tilted Axes To Perform Musical Procession 'A Tilt For Our Time'

Sunday, December 20, 12 noon to 3pm EST: Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars performs A Tilt for Our Time, a new music procession and socially distanced public action through Lower Manhattan. Post-rock composer Patrick Grant will lead the group in a "tilt" from Greenwich Village to the East Village and back again with a ceremonial stop at the Astor Place Cube (The Alamo). Tilted Axes will present a program of new pieces created for the event along with classics from their catalog. Procession route and performance details TBA (see link below). A Tilt for Our Time is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC). Tilted Axes is powered by Vox Amps USA. Rehearsal space support provided by Alchemical Studios. This event is part of Make Music Winter NYC and is produced by Peppergreen Media.

Photo: Tilted Axes' A Tilt for Our Time performers and participants - 1st row: Angela Babin, John Halo, Paul de Konkoly Thege, Geoff Gersh, Gene Ardor, 2nd row: Sean Satin, Patrick Grant, Jaxie Binder, Steve Bloom, Anthony Mullin, 3rd row: Chad Ossman, Alex Durante, Jeremy Nesse, Jason Napier, Dave Fabris, 4th row: John Ferrari, Kevin Pfeiffer, Tamika Gorski, Dan Cooper, Jon Clancy

More info: tiltedaxes.com/tiltedaxes.html and www.facebook.com/tiltedaxes

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You