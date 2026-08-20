Tiffany Young Releases Debut Solo Album EDGE OF CALM

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Global K-pop icon Tiffany Young has released her debut solo album Edge of Calm via Pacific Music Group (PMG), alongside the music video for its title track. To celebrate the release, Tiffany will embark on the Edge of Calm Tour, kicking off September 12 in Hong Kong and continuing through Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei (two shows), Ho Chi Minh City, and Bangkok, before concluding with a homecoming performance in Seoul on December 27.

The title track 'Edge of Calm' serves as the emotional centerpiece of the project, built around themes of vulnerability, reassurance, and quiet resilience. Rather than searching for perfect words, it explores the power of physically being present for someone during life's most overwhelming moments. Gentle yet deeply affecting, 'Edge of Calm' captures the healing power of companionship, reminding listeners that sometimes the greatest act of love is staying by someone's side in times of uncertainty.

The album title reflects this same tension between chaos and peace: 'Edge' symbolizes anticipation and complete immersion, while 'Calm' embodies emotional balance and clarity. Together, the two halves create a visual identity that mirrors the record's emotional arc.

The 11 track album includes the single 'Summer's Not Over' and its Korean version, released earlier this year in honor of the 10th anniversary of Tiffany's solo debut, with its music video surpassing 1.8 million YouTube views and the track earning more than 487,000 Spotify streams. Spanning a variety of genres and emotional landscapes, the record highlights Tiffany's versatility and range as an artist, with collaborations from featured artists further expanding its sonic landscape.

Best known as a member of Girls' Generation, one of the most influential groups in global pop history, Tiffany has spent more than a decade shaping the worldwide evolution of K-pop. Edge of Calm finds her entering a new era defined by artistic freedom and creative confidence, showcasing her growth not only as a vocalist and performer but as a songwriter, creative director, and storyteller.

Edge of Calm marks Tiffany's second release under Pacific Music Group (PMG) and its flagship label, Pacific Records, following her landmark global 360 partnership with the company. As the flagship artist leading PMG's Korean expansion, this project represents both a personal creative milestone and a significant step in the company's continued international growth.

Edge of Calm Tracklist

1. Codes

2. Drip Drop

3. Halfway Honest

4. Moment

5. Come Call Me Yours

6. Edge of Calm

7. Lips Together (feat. 미연 (MIYEON))

8. Lovers (feat. JUNNY)

9. Summer's Not Over (KOR Ver.)

10. Summer's Not Over

11. Moonlit Rain

2026 Edge of Calm Tour Dates

September 12 — Hong Kong - Axa Dreamland

September 19 — Jakarta - JIEXPO

September 26 — Singapore - Arena @ EXPO

October 9 — Taipei - NTU Sports Center

October 10 — Taipei - NTU Sports Center

October 17 — Ho Chi Minh City - Nguyen Du Gymnasium

October 25 — Bangkok - UOB LIVE

December 27 — Seoul

About Pacific Music Group

Pacific Music Group is a next-generation music company founded in 2025 by NE-YO, Sonu Nigam, MC Jin, and Jonathan Serbin. Headquartered in Hong Kong with a Pan-Asian presence, the company is committed to developing global careers from Asia and fostering cultural exchange between East and West. The label supports emerging and established artists through world-class production, strategic promotion, and mentorship from industry icons.

About Tiffany Young

Born in Los Angeles, Tiffany Young moved to Seoul alone at just 15 to pursue her dream of becoming a performer, ultimately debuting as a member of the legendary K-pop group Girls' Generation. One of the most influential girl groups in pop history, the group has achieved 16 No. 1 singles, more than 1.8 billion YouTube views, over 120 awards worldwide, and 15 album releases. After years of global tours and millions of records sold, Tiffany launched a successful solo career, debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard Next Big Sound chart and earning the Best Solo Breakout award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Now entering a new chapter with Pacific Music Group, Tiffany is gearing up for a major 2026 with new music, global collaborations, and exciting projects on the horizon.

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