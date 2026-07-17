Tiffany Young Sets Debut Solo Album, Asian Tour Dates

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Singer-songwriter Tiffany Young will release her highly anticipated debut solo studio album, Edge of Calm, worldwide on August 20 via Pacific Music Group (PMG). Alongside the album announcement, Young has also unveiled the Tiffany Young: Edge of Calm Tour, which will bring her new music to fans across major cities in Asia this fall. Tickets for the first Hong Kong show go on sale on July 24 at 12 pm (local time).

Best known as a member of Girls' Generation, Tiffany Young has spent more than a decade helping shape the worldwide evolution of K-pop. Her new 11-track album follows Young's pre-release single, “Summer's Not Over," released earlier this year in honor of the 10th anniversary of her solo debut. The official music video has surpassed 1.8 million YouTube views and the track has earned more than 367,000 Spotify streams.

To celebrate the release of Edge of Calm, Young will embark on the Tiffany Young: Edge of Calm Tour, beginning on September 12 in Hong Kong. The tour continues through Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei (two shows), Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, and concludes with a special homecoming performance in Seoul on December 27.

2026 Edge of Calm Tour Dates

September 12 — Hong Kong

September 19 — Jakarta

September 26 — Singapore

October 9 — Taipei

October 10 — Taipei

October 17 — Ho Chi Minh City

October 25 — Bangkok

December 27 — Seoul

About Tiffany Young

Born in Los Angeles, Tiffany Young moved to Seoul alone at just 15 to pursue her dream of becoming a performer, ultimately debuting as a member of the K-pop group Girls’ Generation. One of the most influential girl groups in pop history, the group has achieved 16 No. 1 singles, more than 1.8 billion YouTube views, over 120 awards worldwide, and 15 album releases. After years of global tours and millions of records sold, Young launched a solo career, debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard Next Big Sound chart and earning the Best Solo Breakout award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

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