Tickets Now On Sale for TWENTY ONE PILOTS CINEMA EXPERIENCE

The Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience is set to premiere worldwide in theaters on May 19th. The film is an extended-cut of the Grammy-Winning duo's livestream performance, released in celebration of their second album, Scaled and Icy. It features Twenty One Pilots' singer/guitarist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun; directed by Jason Zada; and presented by Trafalgar Releasing, Twenty One Pilots, Element1 Music, Reel Bear Media, and Fueled by Ramen.

Tickets are on sale today, April 16th, for "Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience" at www.TwentyOnePilots.Film. The recorded performance features audio and video that has been remastered for the big screen. The exclusive cinema event will include more than 20 minutes of never-before-seen footage. Encore screenings will be shown in select locations on May 22nd. Visit www.TwentyOnePilots.Film for ticketing and the most up-to-date information about participating theaters worldwide.

Watch the trailer below for the upcoming film event!