Tia McGraff Encourages Everyone To Be Who They Are On New Single

Tia McGraff's New Single, "Go Your Own Way", encourages listeners to follow the beat of their own drum.

Tired of photo-shopped magazines telling you who you should look like? Or social media pushing you to conform? If you are feeling pressure to be like everyone else or just want to be an ally for diversity, Tia McGraff's new single, 'Go Your Own Way' will fill you with self-confidence. Offering up positive vibes and powerful lyrics, Tia's uplifting message inspires everyone to be their authentic self.

"Go Your Own Way" was written by Tia MGraff, Kevin Fisher and Tommy Parham. The song won the 2021 'Em Power Posi Award' in the Social Justice category.

"Go your own way. Be who you are. Like a snowflake, time is here and gone. Your life's a song. It's yours alone. Don't be afraid to go your own way."

Tia McGraff is a multi-talented, award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, author and podcast host from Southern Ontario, Canada. Along with her husband and co-writer Tommy Parham, the skilled songstress has been making impactful and thought-provoking art for well over a decade. Bringing together a burning passion for the art of music and an honesty that is long lost on today's modern charts, Tia McGraff is a trailblazer in her genre, one's whose efforts have made her a beloved figure on the international music scene.

Her accomplishments speak for themselves, having won the emPower Posi Music Award in 2021 for her latest single "Go Your Own Way," a huge achievement for the talented artist. As if that weren't enough, she's also won awards for Americana CD of the Year, earned first-round nomination for the 2016 and 2018 Grammy Awards, was a 2019 multi-nominee for Kingdom Image Awards, and has even won the 2019 ISSA award for single of the year.

Tia's 2018 album release of "Stubborn In My Blood" and the first single "Let 'Em See You're Strong" received rave reviews. It would lead to placement on numerous "Best of 2018" lists. It was so powerful that it was even adopted by woman's empowerment groups, being embraced by communities all around the world.

With nine international CD releases and multiple film and TV placements over the years, her recorded catalog is certainly a proud accomplishment, but where Tia truly shines is in her live performances. Her love for performing has taken her all over North America and the United Kingdom, be it in huge concerts or personal, intimate venues.

Tia is also an accomplished children's author, notably with her book, "Jake The Road Dawg." Based on the life and adventures of her beloved pet, the book has inspired classrooms around the world, while supporting Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and Tia's local Humane Society. The success of the book has led Tia to venture into the podcast realm with her popular show, "Jake's Place Songs 'n' Tails." Here, she discusses music, up and coming artists and her own personal opinions on every day topics.